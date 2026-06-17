Scan any URL for WCAG 2.1 / 2.2 AA violations without leaving Raycast.
Scans are performed by the public Axle API at
https://axle-iota.vercel.app/api/scan. No Raycast account or API key is required. The extension sends the URL you enter to that service for analysis.
The free tier is rate-limited. For unlimited AI-powered fixes, use the Axle web UI or CLI with your own
ANTHROPIC_API_KEY.
If the API is unavailable or rate-limited, the scan command shows an error with the message returned by the service.
Once listed in the Raycast Store, search for "accessibility scanner".
npm install
npm run dev