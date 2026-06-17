AsafAmos — Accessibility Scanner

Scan any URL for WCAG 2.1 / 2.2 AA violations without leaving Raycast.

Commands

Scan URL for Accessibility — enter a URL, run the scanner, and browse a filterable list of violations with severity and affected-element counts. Open any row for the offending HTML and a link to the WCAG reference. Use the action panel to open the Hebrew accessibility statement generator or the full web report.

Under the hood

Scans are performed by the public Axle API at https://axle-iota.vercel.app/api/scan . No Raycast account or API key is required. The extension sends the URL you enter to that service for analysis.

The free tier is rate-limited. For unlimited AI-powered fixes, use the Axle web UI or CLI with your own ANTHROPIC_API_KEY .

If the API is unavailable or rate-limited, the scan command shows an error with the message returned by the service.

Install

Once listed in the Raycast Store, search for "accessibility scanner".

Dev