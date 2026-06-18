Ultrahuman Insights for Raycast

Smart insights, AI tools, and trend charts for your Ultrahuman Ring AIR. Native Raycast UI throughout — menu bar score, split-pane lists with Detail.Metadata rails, inline SVG trend charts, and three Raycast AI tools.

Sibling to the existing ultrahuman extension by @joshmillgate. That one focuses on raw summary views; this one focuses on per-metric insights, smart copy, charts, and Raycast AI integration. Pick whichever fits your workflow — they can coexist.

⚠️ Requirements

This extension uses the Ultrahuman Partner API, which is whitelist-only. You need:

An Ultrahuman Ring AIR (the M1 CGM is optional — glucose metrics will populate if you wear one) A Partner API token — apply at partner.ultrahuman.com. Approval is at Ultrahuman's discretion and can take several days. Consumer accounts do not automatically have API access.

If you don't have Partner API access, this extension won't work. Please confirm you can access partner.ultrahuman.com before installing.

Features

Menu bar — Last night's sleep score in your macOS menu bar, color-coded (green/yellow/red) by status. Click for a Sleep + Recovery breakdown.

— Last night's sleep score in your macOS menu bar, color-coded (green/yellow/red) by status. Click for a Sleep + Recovery breakdown. Today's Health — Every available metric (HRV, RHR, Recovery, Movement, Sleep stages, VO₂ Max, SpO₂, steps, and more) with smart insights, 7-day deltas, and inline charts.

— Every available metric (HRV, RHR, Recovery, Movement, Sleep stages, VO₂ Max, SpO₂, steps, and more) with smart insights, 7-day deltas, and inline charts. Sleep Detail — Last night's score, ASCII stages bar, vitals during sleep (HRV, temp, RHR), quality breakdown, and 7-day score trend.

— Last night's score, ASCII stages bar, vitals during sleep (HRV, temp, RHR), quality breakdown, and 7-day score trend. HRV & Heart Rate — Today's HRV and Night RHR with 7-day charts, daily values table, and trend deltas.

— Today's HRV and Night RHR with 7-day charts, daily values table, and trend deltas. Recovery & Movement — Three composite indices with one-line insights and individual trend charts.

— Three composite indices with one-line insights and individual trend charts. 7-Day Trends — Sparkline overview of every metric; drill into any one for daily values.

— Sparkline overview of every metric; drill into any one for daily values. Raycast AI — Three AI tools ( get-today , get-metric , get-trend ) for natural-language queries like "how did I sleep last night" or "is my HRV trending down this week".

Setup

Get a Partner API token from partner.ultrahuman.com. Install this extension. On first launch, Raycast will prompt you for your API token. Paste the JWT. Don't paste the Access Code from the Ultrahuman portal — that's for token rotation only; the extension only uses the JWT.

Insights

The extension interprets metrics using well-established consumer-wearable thresholds:

Sleep score, Recovery & Movement indices: ≥85 excellent / 70–84 good / 50–69 fair / <50 poor

HRV: compared to your personal 7-day baseline (±15%)

Night RHR: <60 athletic / 60–69 healthy / 70–79 slightly elevated / ≥80 elevated

VO₂ Max thresholds assume a ~25-year-old; treat as approximate if your age/sex differ significantly.

Caching & Refresh

All API access goes through a 5-minute TTL cache, so multiple commands within 5 minutes share one network call.

Data refreshes every 5 minutes in the background (menu bar).

⌘R in any view forces a fresh fetch.

in any view forces a fresh fetch. On network failure, the extension falls back to the last successful response (up to 24 hours old) with a "cached" indicator.

Privacy

Your API token is stored in Raycast's encrypted preferences and is never logged, sent to third parties, or written to disk in plaintext.

All API calls go directly to partner.ultrahuman.com . No analytics, telemetry, or third-party services are used.

. No analytics, telemetry, or third-party services are used. The extension writes small chart .svg files to Raycast's per-extension support directory; these are auto-cleaned after 24 hours.

Limitations

Ring AIR only for now — Ultrahuman's Cyborg / M1 CGM glucose metrics are read but the UI sections will be empty unless you have a CGM.

for now — Ultrahuman's Cyborg / M1 CGM glucose metrics are read but the UI sections will be empty unless you have a CGM. VO₂ Max thresholds are approximate (see Insights above).

Range queries are capped at 7 days by the Ultrahuman API; this is reflected in the Trends and HRV views.

Author

Built by Aryan Rustagi.