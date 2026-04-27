Figma Shortcuts

A Raycast extension for quickly finding and copying Figma keyboard shortcuts.

Features

Search across 95+ shortcuts by name, category, or keyword (e.g. "autolayout", "bold", "align")

across 95+ shortcuts by name, category, or keyword (e.g. "autolayout", "bold", "align") 8 categories : Tools, View, Zoom, Arrange, Auto Layout, Components, Text, Editing

: Tools, View, Zoom, Arrange, Auto Layout, Components, Text, Editing Platform support : macOS, Windows, and Linux — set once in Raycast Preferences

: macOS, Windows, and Linux — set once in Raycast Preferences Copy to clipboard: press Enter to copy the shortcut (e.g. Cmd+Shift+A ), Shift+Enter to copy the action name

Usage

Open Raycast ( Alt+Space ) Type figma shortcut Search for a shortcut (e.g. autolayout , mask , flip ) Press Enter to copy the shortcut to your clipboard

Platform Configuration

Go to Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Figma Shortcuts → Platform and select your OS:

Platform Modifier macOS Cmd , Opt Windows Ctrl , Alt Linux Ctrl , Alt (same as Windows)

Shortcuts Reference

Tools

Action macOS Windows / Linux Move V V Scale K K Frame F F Pen P P Pencil Shift+P Shift+P Text T T Rectangle R R Ellipse O O Line L L Arrow Shift+L Shift+L Comment C C Color Picker I I Slice S S Hand (Pan) H H Zoom Tool Z Z Quick Actions Cmd+/ Ctrl+P

View

Action macOS Windows / Linux Show/Hide UI Cmd+\ Ctrl+\ Rulers Shift+R Shift+R Show Outlines Cmd+Y Ctrl+Shift+3 Pixel Preview Cmd+Alt+Y Ctrl+Shift+P Layout Grids Ctrl+G Ctrl+Shift+4 Layers Panel Alt+1 Alt+1 Assets Panel Alt+2 Alt+2 Design Panel Alt+8 Alt+8 Prototype Panel Alt+9 Alt+9 Inspect Panel Alt+0 Alt+0 Keyboard Shortcuts Cmd+Shift+? Ctrl+Shift+?

Zoom

Action macOS Windows / Linux Zoom In Cmd++ Ctrl+= Zoom Out Cmd+- Ctrl+- Zoom to 100% Cmd+0 Ctrl+0 Fit Page Shift+1 Shift+1 Fit Selection Shift+2 Shift+2 Zoom to Frame Shift+N Shift+N Previous Frame Page Up Page Up Next Frame Page Down Page Down

Arrange

Action macOS Windows / Linux Bring Forward Cmd+] Ctrl+] Send Backward Cmd+[ Ctrl+[ Bring to Front Cmd+Alt+] Ctrl+Shift+] Send to Back Cmd+Alt+[ Ctrl+Shift+[ Align Left Alt+A Alt+A Align Right Alt+D Alt+D Align Top Alt+W Alt+W Align Bottom Alt+S Alt+S Align H Center Alt+H Alt+H Align V Center Alt+V Alt+V Distribute H Ctrl+Alt+H Ctrl+Alt+H Distribute V Ctrl+Alt+V Ctrl+Alt+V Tidy Up Ctrl+Alt+T Ctrl+Alt+T Group Cmd+G Ctrl+G Frame Selection Cmd+Alt+G Ctrl+Alt+G Ungroup Cmd+Shift+G Ctrl+Shift+G Flatten Cmd+E Ctrl+E Flip Horizontal Shift+H Shift+H Flip Vertical Shift+V Shift+V Lock/Unlock Cmd+Shift+L Ctrl+Shift+L Show/Hide Layer Cmd+Shift+H Ctrl+Shift+H

Auto Layout

Action macOS Windows / Linux Add Auto Layout Shift+A Shift+A Remove Auto Layout Alt+Shift+A Alt+Shift+A Align Top Left Alt+W, Alt+A Alt+W, Alt+A Align Top Center Alt+W, Alt+H Alt+W, Alt+H Align Top Right Alt+W, Alt+D Alt+W, Alt+D Align Middle Left Alt+V, Alt+A Alt+V, Alt+A Align Middle Center Alt+V, Alt+H Alt+V, Alt+H Align Middle Right Alt+V, Alt+D Alt+V, Alt+D Align Bottom Left Alt+S, Alt+A Alt+S, Alt+A Align Bottom Center Alt+S, Alt+H Alt+S, Alt+H Align Bottom Right Alt+S, Alt+D Alt+S, Alt+D

Components

Action macOS Windows / Linux Create Component Cmd+Alt+K Ctrl+Alt+K Detach Instance Cmd+Alt+B Ctrl+Alt+B Team Library Cmd+Alt+O Ctrl+Alt+O Reset Instance Cmd+Alt+R Ctrl+Alt+R

Text

Action macOS Windows / Linux Bold Cmd+B Ctrl+B Italic Cmd+I Ctrl+I Underline Cmd+U Ctrl+U Strikethrough Cmd+Shift+X Ctrl+Shift+X Increase Font Size Cmd+Shift+> Ctrl+Shift+> Decrease Font Size Cmd+Shift+< Ctrl+Shift+< Increase Line Height Alt+Shift+> Alt+Shift+> Decrease Line Height Alt+Shift+< Alt+Shift+< Increase Letter Spacing Alt+> Alt+> Decrease Letter Spacing Alt+< Alt+< Align Left Cmd+Shift+L Ctrl+Shift+L Align Center Cmd+Shift+E Ctrl+Shift+E Align Right Cmd+Shift+R Ctrl+Shift+R Justify Cmd+Shift+J Ctrl+Shift+J

Editing

Action macOS Windows / Linux Undo Cmd+Z Ctrl+Z Redo Cmd+Shift+Z Ctrl+Shift+Z Copy Cmd+C Ctrl+C Cut Cmd+X Ctrl+X Paste Cmd+V Ctrl+V Paste in Place Cmd+Shift+V Ctrl+Shift+V Duplicate Cmd+D Ctrl+D Select All Cmd+A Ctrl+A Select All in Frame Cmd+Alt+A Ctrl+Alt+A Copy Properties Cmd+Alt+C Ctrl+Alt+C Paste Properties Cmd+Alt+V Ctrl+Alt+V Delete Backspace Backspace Rename Layer Cmd+R Ctrl+R Nudge (1px) Arrow Keys Arrow Keys Nudge (10px) Shift+Arrow Keys Shift+Arrow Keys Place Image Cmd+Shift+K Ctrl+Shift+K

Development

npm install npm run dev # start in Raycast dev mode npm run build # production build npm run lint # run linter

License

MIT