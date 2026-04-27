Figma Shortcuts
A Raycast extension for quickly finding and copying Figma keyboard shortcuts.
Features
- Search across 95+ shortcuts by name, category, or keyword (e.g. "autolayout", "bold", "align")
- 8 categories: Tools, View, Zoom, Arrange, Auto Layout, Components, Text, Editing
- Platform support: macOS, Windows, and Linux — set once in Raycast Preferences
- Copy to clipboard: press
Enter to copy the shortcut (e.g.
Cmd+Shift+A),
Shift+Enter to copy the action name
Usage
- Open Raycast (
Alt+Space)
- Type
figma shortcut
- Search for a shortcut (e.g.
autolayout,
mask,
flip)
- Press
Enter to copy the shortcut to your clipboard
Platform Configuration
Go to Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Figma Shortcuts → Platform and select your OS:
|Platform
|Modifier
|macOS
Cmd,
Opt
|Windows
Ctrl,
Alt
|Linux
Ctrl,
Alt (same as Windows)
Shortcuts Reference
Tools
|Action
|macOS
|Windows / Linux
|Move
V
V
|Scale
K
K
|Frame
F
F
|Pen
P
P
|Pencil
Shift+P
Shift+P
|Text
T
T
|Rectangle
R
R
|Ellipse
O
O
|Line
L
L
|Arrow
Shift+L
Shift+L
|Comment
C
C
|Color Picker
I
I
|Slice
S
S
|Hand (Pan)
H
H
|Zoom Tool
Z
Z
|Quick Actions
Cmd+/
Ctrl+P
View
|Action
|macOS
|Windows / Linux
|Show/Hide UI
Cmd+\
Ctrl+\
|Rulers
Shift+R
Shift+R
|Show Outlines
Cmd+Y
Ctrl+Shift+3
|Pixel Preview
Cmd+Alt+Y
Ctrl+Shift+P
|Layout Grids
Ctrl+G
Ctrl+Shift+4
|Layers Panel
Alt+1
Alt+1
|Assets Panel
Alt+2
Alt+2
|Design Panel
Alt+8
Alt+8
|Prototype Panel
Alt+9
Alt+9
|Inspect Panel
Alt+0
Alt+0
|Keyboard Shortcuts
Cmd+Shift+?
Ctrl+Shift+?
Zoom
|Action
|macOS
|Windows / Linux
|Zoom In
Cmd++
Ctrl+=
|Zoom Out
Cmd+-
Ctrl+-
|Zoom to 100%
Cmd+0
Ctrl+0
|Fit Page
Shift+1
Shift+1
|Fit Selection
Shift+2
Shift+2
|Zoom to Frame
Shift+N
Shift+N
|Previous Frame
Page Up
Page Up
|Next Frame
Page Down
Page Down
Arrange
|Action
|macOS
|Windows / Linux
|Bring Forward
Cmd+]
Ctrl+]
|Send Backward
Cmd+[
Ctrl+[
|Bring to Front
Cmd+Alt+]
Ctrl+Shift+]
|Send to Back
Cmd+Alt+[
Ctrl+Shift+[
|Align Left
Alt+A
Alt+A
|Align Right
Alt+D
Alt+D
|Align Top
Alt+W
Alt+W
|Align Bottom
Alt+S
Alt+S
|Align H Center
Alt+H
Alt+H
|Align V Center
Alt+V
Alt+V
|Distribute H
Ctrl+Alt+H
Ctrl+Alt+H
|Distribute V
Ctrl+Alt+V
Ctrl+Alt+V
|Tidy Up
Ctrl+Alt+T
Ctrl+Alt+T
|Group
Cmd+G
Ctrl+G
|Frame Selection
Cmd+Alt+G
Ctrl+Alt+G
|Ungroup
Cmd+Shift+G
Ctrl+Shift+G
|Flatten
Cmd+E
Ctrl+E
|Flip Horizontal
Shift+H
Shift+H
|Flip Vertical
Shift+V
Shift+V
|Lock/Unlock
Cmd+Shift+L
Ctrl+Shift+L
|Show/Hide Layer
Cmd+Shift+H
Ctrl+Shift+H
Auto Layout
|Action
|macOS
|Windows / Linux
|Add Auto Layout
Shift+A
Shift+A
|Remove Auto Layout
Alt+Shift+A
Alt+Shift+A
|Align Top Left
Alt+W, Alt+A
Alt+W, Alt+A
|Align Top Center
Alt+W, Alt+H
Alt+W, Alt+H
|Align Top Right
Alt+W, Alt+D
Alt+W, Alt+D
|Align Middle Left
Alt+V, Alt+A
Alt+V, Alt+A
|Align Middle Center
Alt+V, Alt+H
Alt+V, Alt+H
|Align Middle Right
Alt+V, Alt+D
Alt+V, Alt+D
|Align Bottom Left
Alt+S, Alt+A
Alt+S, Alt+A
|Align Bottom Center
Alt+S, Alt+H
Alt+S, Alt+H
|Align Bottom Right
Alt+S, Alt+D
Alt+S, Alt+D
Components
|Action
|macOS
|Windows / Linux
|Create Component
Cmd+Alt+K
Ctrl+Alt+K
|Detach Instance
Cmd+Alt+B
Ctrl+Alt+B
|Team Library
Cmd+Alt+O
Ctrl+Alt+O
|Reset Instance
Cmd+Alt+R
Ctrl+Alt+R
Text
|Action
|macOS
|Windows / Linux
|Bold
Cmd+B
Ctrl+B
|Italic
Cmd+I
Ctrl+I
|Underline
Cmd+U
Ctrl+U
|Strikethrough
Cmd+Shift+X
Ctrl+Shift+X
|Increase Font Size
Cmd+Shift+>
Ctrl+Shift+>
|Decrease Font Size
Cmd+Shift+<
Ctrl+Shift+<
|Increase Line Height
Alt+Shift+>
Alt+Shift+>
|Decrease Line Height
Alt+Shift+<
Alt+Shift+<
|Increase Letter Spacing
Alt+>
Alt+>
|Decrease Letter Spacing
Alt+<
Alt+<
|Align Left
Cmd+Shift+L
Ctrl+Shift+L
|Align Center
Cmd+Shift+E
Ctrl+Shift+E
|Align Right
Cmd+Shift+R
Ctrl+Shift+R
|Justify
Cmd+Shift+J
Ctrl+Shift+J
Editing
|Action
|macOS
|Windows / Linux
|Undo
Cmd+Z
Ctrl+Z
|Redo
Cmd+Shift+Z
Ctrl+Shift+Z
|Copy
Cmd+C
Ctrl+C
|Cut
Cmd+X
Ctrl+X
|Paste
Cmd+V
Ctrl+V
|Paste in Place
Cmd+Shift+V
Ctrl+Shift+V
|Duplicate
Cmd+D
Ctrl+D
|Select All
Cmd+A
Ctrl+A
|Select All in Frame
Cmd+Alt+A
Ctrl+Alt+A
|Copy Properties
Cmd+Alt+C
Ctrl+Alt+C
|Paste Properties
Cmd+Alt+V
Ctrl+Alt+V
|Delete
Backspace
Backspace
|Rename Layer
Cmd+R
Ctrl+R
|Nudge (1px)
Arrow Keys
Arrow Keys
|Nudge (10px)
Shift+Arrow Keys
Shift+Arrow Keys
|Place Image
Cmd+Shift+K
Ctrl+Shift+K
Development
npm install
npm run dev # start in Raycast dev mode
npm run build # production build
npm run lint # run linter
License
MIT