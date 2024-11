Evernote Instant Search

Search your Evernote notes instantly using the local database of the Mac official Evernote client. Evernote stores your notes in a SQLite database ( Library/Application Support/Evernote/conduit-storage/https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evernote.com ). This extension allows you to search for your notes using Raycast.

Features

Blazing fast note search (in note titles), using local database

Open notes in your evernote client

Opens note sourceURls in browser

How to install