QQ Mail

View and manage your QQ Mail inbox directly in Raycast.

Features

Email List View - Browse emails with subject, sender, date, and read/unread status

- Browse emails with subject, sender, date, and read/unread status Email Detail View - Read full email content in a detail pane

- Read full email content in a detail pane Folder Navigation - Switch between Inbox, Sent, Drafts, Archive, Trash, and custom folders

- Switch between Inbox, Sent, Drafts, Archive, Trash, and custom folders Filtering - Filter emails by All, Unread, Read, or Has Attachment

- Filter emails by All, Unread, Read, or Has Attachment Compose Email - Write new emails or Reply, Reply All, and Forward

- Write new emails or Reply, Reply All, and Forward Pagination - Load more emails as needed with configurable page size

- Load more emails as needed with configurable page size Attachments - Download individual attachments or all at once

- Download individual attachments or all at once Expanded Email View - Read emails in full-screen with metadata sidebar

- Read emails in full-screen with metadata sidebar Email Actions : Reply / Reply All / Forward Mark as Read / Unread Archive Delete Download Attachments Copy subject, sender, or email body (plain text or Markdown)

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Requirements

A QQ Mail account ( @qq.com )

) IMAP/SMTP service enabled in QQ Mail settings

An authorization code (not your QQ password)

Note: This extension currently supports one account at a time.

Setup

Log in to QQ Mail in your browser Go to Settings → Account → POP3/IMAP/SMTP/Exchange/CardDAV/CalDAV Enable IMAP/SMTP Service and generate an authorization code Open the extension preferences in Raycast and fill in: QQ Email Address : e.g. 123456@qq.com

: e.g. Authorization Code : the code generated in step 3 (NOT your QQ password)

: the code generated in step 3 (NOT your QQ password) Emails to Load: number of emails per page (20, 50, 100, or 200)

The extension connects to QQ Mail servers automatically:

IMAP: imap.qq.com:993 (SSL)

(SSL) SMTP: smtp.qq.com:465 (SSL)

Filtering

The extension provides a single dropdown that combines:

Folder selection (Inbox, Sent, Drafts, etc.)

(Inbox, Sent, Drafts, etc.) Status filters (All, Unread, Read, Has Attachment)

Select a folder first, then use the filter section to narrow down emails.

Pagination

The extension loads emails in pages based on your "Emails to Load" preference. Press ⌘L or select "Load More Emails" from the action menu to fetch older emails.

Attachments

When viewing an email with attachments:

Select "Download Attachments" from the action menu Choose to download a single attachment or all at once Single files are saved to ~/Downloads/ Multiple files are saved to a timestamped folder: ~/Downloads/qq-mail-attachments-YYYYMMDDTHHMMSS/

Keyboard Shortcuts