QQ Mail
View and manage your QQ Mail inbox directly in Raycast.
Features
- Email List View - Browse emails with subject, sender, date, and read/unread status
- Email Detail View - Read full email content in a detail pane
- Folder Navigation - Switch between Inbox, Sent, Drafts, Archive, Trash, and custom folders
- Filtering - Filter emails by All, Unread, Read, or Has Attachment
- Compose Email - Write new emails or Reply, Reply All, and Forward
- Pagination - Load more emails as needed with configurable page size
- Attachments - Download individual attachments or all at once
- Expanded Email View - Read emails in full-screen with metadata sidebar
- Email Actions:
- Reply / Reply All / Forward
- Mark as Read / Unread
- Archive
- Delete
- Download Attachments
- Copy subject, sender, or email body (plain text or Markdown)
Requirements
- A QQ Mail account (
@qq.com)
- IMAP/SMTP service enabled in QQ Mail settings
- An authorization code (not your QQ password)
Note: This extension currently supports one account at a time.
Setup
- Log in to QQ Mail in your browser
- Go to Settings → Account → POP3/IMAP/SMTP/Exchange/CardDAV/CalDAV
- Enable IMAP/SMTP Service and generate an authorization code
- Open the extension preferences in Raycast and fill in:
- QQ Email Address: e.g.
123456@qq.com
- Authorization Code: the code generated in step 3 (NOT your QQ password)
- Emails to Load: number of emails per page (20, 50, 100, or 200)
The extension connects to QQ Mail servers automatically:
- IMAP:
imap.qq.com:993 (SSL)
- SMTP:
smtp.qq.com:465 (SSL)
Filtering
The extension provides a single dropdown that combines:
- Folder selection (Inbox, Sent, Drafts, etc.)
- Status filters (All, Unread, Read, Has Attachment)
Select a folder first, then use the filter section to narrow down emails.
Pagination
The extension loads emails in pages based on your "Emails to Load" preference. Press ⌘L or select "Load More Emails" from the action menu to fetch older emails.
Attachments
When viewing an email with attachments:
- Select "Download Attachments" from the action menu
- Choose to download a single attachment or all at once
- Single files are saved to
~/Downloads/
- Multiple files are saved to a timestamped folder:
~/Downloads/qq-mail-attachments-YYYYMMDDTHHMMSS/
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Expand Email
|⌘↩
|Reply
|⌘R
|Reply All
|⇧⌘R
|Forward
|⌘F
|Mark Read/Unread
|⇧⌘U
|Archive
|⌘E
|Delete
|⌘⌫
|Download Attachments
|⌘D
|Compose New Email
|⌘N
|Copy Subject
|⌘C
|Copy Sender
|⇧⌘C
|Copy as Markdown
|⇧⌘M
|Load More Emails
|⌘L