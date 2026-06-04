Temporal
Search, view, and manage Temporal workflows directly from Raycast.
Features
Search Workflows
- Live Search - Search by workflow ID or type as you type
- Filter by Status - Quick filter for Running, Completed, Failed, Cancelled, etc.
- Multiple Namespaces - Switch between namespaces from the dropdown
- Recent Workflows - Quick access to recently viewed workflows
- Auto-refresh - Automatic refresh every 30 seconds
Dashboard
- Workflow Counts - See counts by status (Running, Completed, Failed, etc.)
- Time Range Filter - View stats for last hour, 24h, 7d, 30d, or all time
- Success Rate - Quick calculation of workflow success rate
- Active & Failure Counts - At-a-glance metrics
Workflow Details
- View workflow status, duration, task queue, and metadata
- See memo and search attributes
- View parent workflow information
Workflow History
- Grouped View - Activities, timers, and signals grouped together
- Activity Status - See scheduled, running, completed, and failed activities
- Activity Details - View full activity input, output, failure details, and timeline
- Duration Tracking - See how long each activity took
Workflow Interactions
- Send Signal - Send signals to running workflows with JSON payloads
- Query Workflow - Query workflow state and view results
- Cancel Workflow - Graceful cancellation request
- Terminate Workflow - Immediate termination
- Reset Workflow - Reset failed/completed workflows to a previous state
Copy as CLI Commands
- Copy
temporal workflow describe command
- Copy
temporal workflow show command for history
- Copy signal, query, cancel, terminate commands
- All commands include correct namespace and workflow IDs
Start Workflow
- Start new workflows with custom ID, type, task queue, and input
- Remembers last used workflow type and task queue
- Auto-generates workflow IDs if not specified
Schedules
- List Schedules - View all schedules with status and next run time
- Pause/Unpause - Toggle schedule execution
- Trigger Now - Execute a schedule immediately
- Delete Schedule - Remove schedules with confirmation
Search Attributes
- System Attributes - View built-in search attributes (WorkflowId, WorkflowType, etc.)
- Custom Attributes - View your custom search attributes
- Copy Query Examples - Get example queries for each attribute type
Manage Connections
- Add Connection - Add new Temporal server connections with a form
- Edit Connection - Modify existing connection settings
- Delete Connection - Remove connections you no longer need
- Test Connection - Verify connectivity and see available namespaces
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Search Workflows
|Search and manage Temporal workflows
|Dashboard
|View workflow counts and statistics
|Start Workflow
|Start a new Temporal workflow
|Schedules
|View and manage Temporal schedules
|Search Attributes
|View system and custom search attributes
|Manage Connections
|Add, edit, and remove Temporal server connections
Configuration
Getting Started
On first launch, a default "Local" connection is created pointing to
localhost:7233. This works out of the box if you're running Temporal locally via Docker or the dev server.
To configure your connections, use the Manage Connections command:
- Open Raycast and search for "Manage Connections"
- Add, edit, or remove Temporal server connections
- Test connections to verify they work
Connection Settings
Each connection has the following fields:
|Field
|Required
|Description
|Name
|Yes
|Display name (e.g., "Local Dev", "Production")
|Connection Type
|Yes
|"Local / Self-Hosted" or "Temporal Cloud"
|gRPC Address
|Yes
|Temporal gRPC address (e.g.,
localhost:7233)
|Namespace
|Yes
|Default namespace for this connection
|API Key
|No
|API key for Temporal Cloud authentication
|Web UI URL
|No
|URL to open workflows in browser (e.g.,
http://localhost:8233)
Example Addresses
- Local (Docker or dev server):
localhost:7233
- Self-hosted:
temporal.mycompany.com:7233
- Temporal Cloud:
namespace.accountid.tmprl.cloud:7233
Web UI URLs (Optional)
Set a Web UI URL to enable "Open in Temporal UI" (Cmd+O) for workflows:
- Local dev server:
http://localhost:8233
- Docker compose:
http://localhost:8080
- Temporal Cloud:
https://cloud.temporal.io
Multiple Connections
When you have multiple connections configured, a cluster switcher appears in the dropdown menu of all commands. You can quickly switch between Local, Staging, and Production environments.
Keyboard Shortcuts
Search Workflows
|Action
|Shortcut
|View Details
Enter
|View History
Cmd + H
|Send Signal
Cmd + S
|Query Workflow
Cmd + Q
|Copy Workflow ID
Cmd + .
|Copy Run ID
Cmd + Shift + .
|Open in Temporal UI
Cmd + O
|Reset Workflow
Cmd + Shift + R
|Cancel Workflow
Cmd + Backspace
|Terminate Workflow
Cmd + Shift + Backspace
|Refresh
Cmd + R
Schedules
|Action
|Shortcut
|View Details
Enter
|Copy Schedule ID
Cmd + .
|Trigger Now
Cmd + T
|Pause
Cmd + P
|Unpause
Cmd + U
|Delete
Cmd + Shift + Backspace
|Refresh
Cmd + R
Requirements
- Raycast for macOS
- A running Temporal server (self-hosted, Docker, or Temporal Cloud)
Author
Built by Nikolay Kolibarov at Applause Lab.