Temporal

Search, view, and manage Temporal workflows directly from Raycast.

Features

Search Workflows

Live Search - Search by workflow ID or type as you type

- Search by workflow ID or type as you type Filter by Status - Quick filter for Running, Completed, Failed, Cancelled, etc.

- Quick filter for Running, Completed, Failed, Cancelled, etc. Multiple Namespaces - Switch between namespaces from the dropdown

- Switch between namespaces from the dropdown Recent Workflows - Quick access to recently viewed workflows

- Quick access to recently viewed workflows Auto-refresh - Automatic refresh every 30 seconds

Dashboard

Workflow Counts - See counts by status (Running, Completed, Failed, etc.)

- See counts by status (Running, Completed, Failed, etc.) Time Range Filter - View stats for last hour, 24h, 7d, 30d, or all time

- View stats for last hour, 24h, 7d, 30d, or all time Success Rate - Quick calculation of workflow success rate

- Quick calculation of workflow success rate Active & Failure Counts - At-a-glance metrics

Workflow Details

View workflow status, duration, task queue, and metadata

See memo and search attributes

View parent workflow information

Workflow History

Grouped View - Activities, timers, and signals grouped together

- Activities, timers, and signals grouped together Activity Status - See scheduled, running, completed, and failed activities

- See scheduled, running, completed, and failed activities Activity Details - View full activity input, output, failure details, and timeline

- View full activity input, output, failure details, and timeline Duration Tracking - See how long each activity took

Workflow Interactions

Send Signal - Send signals to running workflows with JSON payloads

- Send signals to running workflows with JSON payloads Query Workflow - Query workflow state and view results

- Query workflow state and view results Cancel Workflow - Graceful cancellation request

- Graceful cancellation request Terminate Workflow - Immediate termination

- Immediate termination Reset Workflow - Reset failed/completed workflows to a previous state

Copy as CLI Commands

Copy temporal workflow describe command

command Copy temporal workflow show command for history

command for history Copy signal, query, cancel, terminate commands

All commands include correct namespace and workflow IDs

Start Workflow

Start new workflows with custom ID, type, task queue, and input

Remembers last used workflow type and task queue

Auto-generates workflow IDs if not specified

Schedules

List Schedules - View all schedules with status and next run time

- View all schedules with status and next run time Pause/Unpause - Toggle schedule execution

- Toggle schedule execution Trigger Now - Execute a schedule immediately

- Execute a schedule immediately Delete Schedule - Remove schedules with confirmation

Search Attributes

System Attributes - View built-in search attributes (WorkflowId, WorkflowType, etc.)

- View built-in search attributes (WorkflowId, WorkflowType, etc.) Custom Attributes - View your custom search attributes

- View your custom search attributes Copy Query Examples - Get example queries for each attribute type

Manage Connections

Add Connection - Add new Temporal server connections with a form

- Add new Temporal server connections with a form Edit Connection - Modify existing connection settings

- Modify existing connection settings Delete Connection - Remove connections you no longer need

- Remove connections you no longer need Test Connection - Verify connectivity and see available namespaces

Commands

Command Description Search Workflows Search and manage Temporal workflows Dashboard View workflow counts and statistics Start Workflow Start a new Temporal workflow Schedules View and manage Temporal schedules Search Attributes View system and custom search attributes Manage Connections Add, edit, and remove Temporal server connections

Configuration

Getting Started

On first launch, a default "Local" connection is created pointing to localhost:7233 . This works out of the box if you're running Temporal locally via Docker or the dev server.

To configure your connections, use the Manage Connections command:

Open Raycast and search for "Manage Connections" Add, edit, or remove Temporal server connections Test connections to verify they work

Connection Settings

Each connection has the following fields:

Field Required Description Name Yes Display name (e.g., "Local Dev", "Production") Connection Type Yes "Local / Self-Hosted" or "Temporal Cloud" gRPC Address Yes Temporal gRPC address (e.g., localhost:7233 ) Namespace Yes Default namespace for this connection API Key No API key for Temporal Cloud authentication Web UI URL No URL to open workflows in browser (e.g., http://localhost:8233 )

Example Addresses

Local (Docker or dev server): localhost:7233

Self-hosted: temporal.mycompany.com:7233

Temporal Cloud: namespace.accountid.tmprl.cloud:7233

Web UI URLs (Optional)

Set a Web UI URL to enable "Open in Temporal UI" (Cmd+O) for workflows:

Local dev server: http://localhost:8233

Docker compose: http://localhost:8080

Temporal Cloud: https://cloud.temporal.io

Multiple Connections

When you have multiple connections configured, a cluster switcher appears in the dropdown menu of all commands. You can quickly switch between Local, Staging, and Production environments.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Search Workflows

Action Shortcut View Details Enter View History Cmd + H Send Signal Cmd + S Query Workflow Cmd + Q Copy Workflow ID Cmd + . Copy Run ID Cmd + Shift + . Open in Temporal UI Cmd + O Reset Workflow Cmd + Shift + R Cancel Workflow Cmd + Backspace Terminate Workflow Cmd + Shift + Backspace Refresh Cmd + R

Schedules

Action Shortcut View Details Enter Copy Schedule ID Cmd + . Trigger Now Cmd + T Pause Cmd + P Unpause Cmd + U Delete Cmd + Shift + Backspace Refresh Cmd + R

Requirements

Raycast for macOS

A running Temporal server (self-hosted, Docker, or Temporal Cloud)

Author

Built by Nikolay Kolibarov at Applause Lab.