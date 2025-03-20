Wubi Code - Raycast Extension

Look up Chinese characters' encodings in Wubi 86, Wubi 98, and New Century versions

Features

Look up Wubi code (encoding) for Chinese characters

View radical tables for Wubi 86, Wubi 98, and New Century versions

Installation

Make sure you have Raycast installed. Open Raycast and search for "Wubi Code". Click "Install" to add the extension to your Raycast.

Usage

Launch Raycast by pressing the shortcut key (default: Option+Space). Type "Wubi" to find the extension. Enter a Chinese character you want to look up. The extension will display the Wubi code for the character in different Wubi versions (86, 98, and New Century). You can also view the radical tables by selecting the appropriate option in the extension.

Feedback and Support

If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvement, please file an issue on the GitHub repository.

Author

Created by Hunter Lee.