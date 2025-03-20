Wubi Code - Raycast Extension
Look up Chinese characters' encodings in Wubi 86, Wubi 98, and New Century versions
Features
- Look up Wubi code (encoding) for Chinese characters
- View radical tables for Wubi 86, Wubi 98, and New Century versions
Installation
- Make sure you have Raycast installed.
- Open Raycast and search for "Wubi Code".
- Click "Install" to add the extension to your Raycast.
Usage
- Launch Raycast by pressing the shortcut key (default: Option+Space).
- Type "Wubi" to find the extension.
- Enter a Chinese character you want to look up.
- The extension will display the Wubi code for the character in different Wubi versions (86, 98, and New Century).
- You can also view the radical tables by selecting the appropriate option in the extension.
Feedback and Support
If you encounter any issues or have suggestions for improvement, please file an issue on the GitHub repository.
Author
Created by Hunter Lee.