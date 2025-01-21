Anytype for Raycast

Create, browse and search in Anytype - right at your fingertips, anywhere on your Mac.

Setup

To get started, grant the extension access to your account using the local pairing process. Follow these steps:

Install the Extension: Add the Anytype extension via the Raycast Store. Open Anytype Desktop: Ensure the app is running and you are logged in. Run a Command: Trigger any extension command. Authenticate: When prompted, press Enter to start the pairing process. Enter the Code: A popup in Anytype Desktop will display a 4-digit code. Input this code in the extension’s Verification Code field. Press Command + Enter to confirm. Confirmation: Once successfully paired, the extension is ready to use.

Commands

Create Object

Create new objects in your spaces directly from Raycast.

Choose : Specify the Space and Type of object (e.g., Bookmark, Note, Task).

: Specify the and of object (e.g., Bookmark, Note, Task). Input : Fill in details like the object name, description, or body text.

: Fill in details like the object name, description, or body text. Save: Press Command + Enter to save the object. It will immediately appear in your vault.

Browse Spaces

Navigate through your spaces and explore their contents.

View : A list of available spaces will appear.

: A list of available spaces will appear. Explore : Select a space to view its objects, types, and members.

: Select a space to view its objects, types, and members. Interact: Press Enter to view an object in Raycast or Command + Enter to open it in Anytype.

Search Anytype

Perform a global search across all spaces in your vault.

Search : Enter your search term in the search bar.

: Enter your search term in the search bar. Filter : Use the dropdown menu to filter results by type.

: Use the dropdown menu to filter results by type. Interact: Press Enter to view the object in Raycast or Command + Enter to open it in Anytype.

Tips

Make the most of the Anytype extension with the following tips:

Open : Use Command + Enter to instantly open the currently selected space or object in Anytype.

: Use + to instantly open the currently selected space or object in Anytype. Refresh : Manually refresh data with Command + R .

: Manually refresh data with + . Deletion : Quickly delete objects with Ctrl + X .

: Quickly delete objects with + . Drafts : Leave the Object Creation command with unsaved changes, and the current state is automatically saved as a draft, allowing you to resume later.

: Leave the Object Creation command with unsaved changes, and the current state is automatically saved as a draft, allowing you to resume later. Quicklinks : Leverage even faster object creation: Select the Space and Type . Prefill object fields as needed. Use the Create Quicklink option in the action menu and save with Command + Enter . The Quicklink will appear in the root search under the specified name.

: Leverage even faster object creation:

Troubleshooting

Error: API Not Reachable

Ensure the Anytype Desktop app is running.

Confirm you are logged into your vault.

Verify both the extension and Anytype desktop app are up-to-date, with the app version being v0.45.0 or later.

Objects, Types or Spaces Not Displaying Completely

For performance reasons, the extension only fetches a limited amount of items at a time.