Anytype

Create, browse and search in Anytype - right at your fingertips, anywhere on your Mac.
AvatarAny Association
New
Install Extension
Overview

Anytype for Raycast

Create, browse and search in Anytype - right at your fingertips, anywhere on your Mac.

Setup

To get started, grant the extension access to your account using the local pairing process. Follow these steps:

  1. Install the Extension: Add the Anytype extension via the Raycast Store.
  2. Open Anytype Desktop: Ensure the app is running and you are logged in.
  3. Run a Command: Trigger any extension command.
  4. Authenticate: When prompted, press Enter to start the pairing process.
  5. Enter the Code: A popup in Anytype Desktop will display a 4-digit code. Input this code in the extension’s Verification Code field. Press Command + Enter to confirm.
  6. Confirmation: Once successfully paired, the extension is ready to use.

Authenticate

Commands

Create Object

Create new objects in your spaces directly from Raycast.

  • Choose: Specify the Space and Type of object (e.g., Bookmark, Note, Task).
  • Input: Fill in details like the object name, description, or body text.
  • Save: Press Command + Enter to save the object. It will immediately appear in your vault.

Create Object

Browse Spaces

Navigate through your spaces and explore their contents.

  • View: A list of available spaces will appear.
  • Explore: Select a space to view its objects, types, and members.
  • Interact: Press Enter to view an object in Raycast or Command + Enter to open it in Anytype.

Browse Spaces Browse Objects

Search Anytype

Perform a global search across all spaces in your vault.

  • Search: Enter your search term in the search bar.
  • Filter: Use the dropdown menu to filter results by type.
  • Interact: Press Enter to view the object in Raycast or Command + Enter to open it in Anytype.

Search

Tips

Make the most of the Anytype extension with the following tips:

  • Open: Use Command + Enter to instantly open the currently selected space or object in Anytype.
  • Refresh: Manually refresh data with Command + R.
  • Deletion: Quickly delete objects with Ctrl + X.
  • Drafts: Leave the Object Creation command with unsaved changes, and the current state is automatically saved as a draft, allowing you to resume later.
  • Quicklinks: Leverage even faster object creation:
    • Select the Space and Type.
    • Prefill object fields as needed.
    • Use the Create Quicklink option in the action menu and save with Command + Enter.
    • The Quicklink will appear in the root search under the specified name.

Troubleshooting

Error: API Not Reachable

  • Ensure the Anytype Desktop app is running.
  • Confirm you are logged into your vault.
  • Verify both the extension and Anytype desktop app are up-to-date, with the app version being v0.45.0 or later.

Objects, Types or Spaces Not Displaying Completely

For performance reasons, the extension only fetches a limited amount of items at a time.

  • Pagination is supported in lists to access additional items when scrolling down. However, the extension might refuse to paginate further if the available memory is exhausted.
  • For dropdowns in Create Object command the limitation remains.
  • The API limit can be adjusted in the extension settings - default is 50 items.
Contributors1
Avatarjmetrikat
Categories
ApplicationsProductivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
