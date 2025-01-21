Anytype for Raycast
Create, browse and search in Anytype - right at your fingertips, anywhere on your Mac.
Setup
To get started, grant the extension access to your account using the local pairing process. Follow these steps:
- Install the Extension: Add the Anytype extension via the Raycast Store.
- Open Anytype Desktop: Ensure the app is running and you are logged in.
- Run a Command: Trigger any extension command.
- Authenticate: When prompted, press Enter to start the pairing process.
- Enter the Code: A popup in Anytype Desktop will display a 4-digit code. Input this code in the extension’s
Verification Code field. Press Command + Enter to confirm.
- Confirmation: Once successfully paired, the extension is ready to use.
Commands
Create Object
Create new objects in your spaces directly from Raycast.
- Choose: Specify the
Space and
Type of object (e.g., Bookmark, Note, Task).
- Input: Fill in details like the object name, description, or body text.
- Save: Press Command + Enter to save the object. It will immediately appear in your vault.
Browse Spaces
Navigate through your spaces and explore their contents.
- View: A list of available spaces will appear.
- Explore: Select a space to view its objects, types, and members.
- Interact: Press Enter to view an object in Raycast or Command + Enter to open it in Anytype.
Search Anytype
Perform a global search across all spaces in your vault.
- Search: Enter your search term in the search bar.
- Filter: Use the dropdown menu to filter results by type.
- Interact: Press Enter to view the object in Raycast or Command + Enter to open it in Anytype.
Tips
Make the most of the Anytype extension with the following tips:
- Open: Use Command + Enter to instantly open the currently selected space or object in Anytype.
- Refresh: Manually refresh data with Command + R.
- Deletion: Quickly delete objects with Ctrl + X.
- Drafts: Leave the Object Creation command with unsaved changes, and the current state is automatically saved as a draft, allowing you to resume later.
- Quicklinks: Leverage even faster object creation:
- Select the
Space and
Type.
- Prefill object fields as needed.
- Use the
Create Quicklink option in the action menu and save with Command + Enter.
- The Quicklink will appear in the root search under the specified name.
Troubleshooting
Error: API Not Reachable
- Ensure the Anytype Desktop app is running.
- Confirm you are logged into your vault.
- Verify both the extension and Anytype desktop app are up-to-date, with the app version being v0.45.0 or later.
Objects, Types or Spaces Not Displaying Completely
For performance reasons, the extension only fetches a limited amount of items at a time.
- Pagination is supported in lists to access additional items when scrolling down. However, the extension might refuse to paginate further if the available memory is exhausted.
- For dropdowns in
Create Object command the limitation remains.
- The API limit can be adjusted in the extension settings - default is 50 items.