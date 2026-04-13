Devin

Manage Devin sessions from Raycast.

Devin for Raycast gives you a fast command palette for working with Devin sessions without leaving your keyboard.

Features

Browse and search Devin sessions

Separate your sessions from the rest of your team

Open sessions directly in Devin

Review recent messages and session details

Create a new session

Send a message to an existing session

Pin favorites and keep recently used sessions easy to reach

Setup

Generate a Devin API key in your Devin account. Open the extension preferences in Raycast. Set: Devin API Key

Devin App URL if you use a non-default app host

if you use a non-default app host Devin API URL if you use a non-default API host

if you use a non-default API host My Devin Email if you want the list split into your sessions vs everyone else's

The extension currently targets the Devin v1 API:

GET /v1/sessions

GET /v1/sessions/{session_id}

POST /v1/sessions

POST /v1/sessions/{session_id}/message

Local Development