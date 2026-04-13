Manage Devin sessions from Raycast.
Devin for Raycast gives you a fast command palette for working with Devin sessions without leaving your keyboard.
Devin API Key
Devin App URL if you use a non-default app host
Devin API URL if you use a non-default API host
My Devin Email if you want the list split into your sessions vs everyone else's
The extension currently targets the Devin v1 API:
GET /v1/sessions
GET /v1/sessions/{session_id}
POST /v1/sessions
POST /v1/sessions/{session_id}/message
npm install
npm run dev