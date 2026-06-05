ImgBed Uploader for Raycast

Upload a copied screenshot or copied image file to ImgBed, then copy the returned URL back to the clipboard.

Usage

npm install npm run dev

In Raycast, run Upload Clipboard Image .

Recommended workflow:

1. Copy a screenshot to clipboard, for example Control + Command + Shift + 4. 2. Run Upload Clipboard Image from Raycast. 3. The uploaded image URL is copied to clipboard.

Preferences

The extension exposes these Raycast Preferences:

ImgBed Base URL: Your ImgBed instance URL Auth Code: Your ImgBed upload auth code Upload Channel: cfr2 Auto Retry: false

The upload request matches:

curl -sS -X POST " $IMGBED_BASE /upload?uploadChannel=cfr2&returnFormat=full&autoRetry=false" \ -H "authCode: $IMGBED_AUTH_CODE " \ -F "file=@/path/to/image.png" \ | jq -r '.[0].src'

Clipboard support

This command supports: