Upload a copied screenshot or copied image file to ImgBed, then copy the returned URL back to the clipboard.
npm install
npm run dev
In Raycast, run
Upload Clipboard Image.
Recommended workflow:
1. Copy a screenshot to clipboard, for example Control + Command + Shift + 4.
2. Run Upload Clipboard Image from Raycast.
3. The uploaded image URL is copied to clipboard.
The extension exposes these Raycast Preferences:
ImgBed Base URL: Your ImgBed instance URL
Auth Code: Your ImgBed upload auth code
Upload Channel: cfr2
Auto Retry: false
The upload request matches:
curl -sS -X POST "$IMGBED_BASE/upload?uploadChannel=cfr2&returnFormat=full&autoRetry=false" \
-H "authCode: $IMGBED_AUTH_CODE" \
-F "file=@/path/to/image.png" \
| jq -r '.[0].src'
This command supports:
- Raw image data copied by macOS screenshot tools.
- Image files copied from Finder.