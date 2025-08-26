Leap.new Raycast Extension
Generate production-ready fullstack applications directly from Raycast using leap.new.
Features
- Quick App Generation: Describe your app idea and generate it instantly
- Surprise Me: Get random app ideas with ⌘R
- Browse Examples: Access curated examples with ⌘K
- Menu Bar Access: Quick access to leap.new from your menu bar
Usage
Generate App Command
- Open Raycast and search for "Generate App"
- Select your use case from the dropdown
- Describe your app idea in the text area
- Press Enter to generate your app with leap.new
Keyboard Shortcuts
- ⌘R - Surprise Me (random app idea)
- ⌘K - Browse example prompts
- ⌘D - Open documentation
Menu Bar
Enable the menu bar extra in Raycast preferences to access:
- Generate App command
- Quick links to leap.new
- Documentation access
About Leap.new
Leap generates production-ready applications that deploy to AWS/GCP with real infrastructure. Unlike other platforms that build prototypes and demos, you get:
- Working PostgreSQL databases
- User authentication systems
- File storage and uploads
- Real-time pub/sub features
- Background cron jobs
- REST APIs
- Cloud deployment
Examples
Personal App: "A personal expense tracker with PostgreSQL database, file upload for receipts, and automated monthly budget reports via cron jobs"
SaaS Product: "A social media scheduling tool with multi-platform posting, analytics dashboard, team collaboration, and automated posting via cron jobs"
Internal Tool: "An employee onboarding portal with file storage for documents, task checklists in database, and automated email reminders"
Support
License
MIT