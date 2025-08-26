Leap.new Raycast Extension

Generate production-ready fullstack applications directly from Raycast using leap.new.

Features

Quick App Generation : Describe your app idea and generate it instantly

: Describe your app idea and generate it instantly Surprise Me : Get random app ideas with ⌘R

: Get random app ideas with ⌘R Browse Examples : Access curated examples with ⌘K

: Access curated examples with ⌘K Menu Bar Access: Quick access to leap.new from your menu bar

Usage

Generate App Command

Open Raycast and search for "Generate App" Select your use case from the dropdown Describe your app idea in the text area Press Enter to generate your app with leap.new

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘R - Surprise Me (random app idea)

- Surprise Me (random app idea) ⌘K - Browse example prompts

- Browse example prompts ⌘D - Open documentation

Menu Bar

Enable the menu bar extra in Raycast preferences to access:

Generate App command

Quick links to leap.new

Documentation access

About Leap.new

Leap generates production-ready applications that deploy to AWS/GCP with real infrastructure. Unlike other platforms that build prototypes and demos, you get:

Working PostgreSQL databases

User authentication systems

File storage and uploads

Real-time pub/sub features

Background cron jobs

REST APIs

Cloud deployment

Examples

Personal App: "A personal expense tracker with PostgreSQL database, file upload for receipts, and automated monthly budget reports via cron jobs"

SaaS Product: "A social media scheduling tool with multi-platform posting, analytics dashboard, team collaboration, and automated posting via cron jobs"

Internal Tool: "An employee onboarding portal with file storage for documents, task checklists in database, and automated email reminders"

License

MIT