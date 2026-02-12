Migros
Search Migros products and check if they are in stock in a store near you.
Built by a Migros-Chind 🧡
Features
- Product Search – Search the entire Migros product catalog with prices,
promotions, and product details
- Stock Availability – See real-time stock levels at nearby stores based on
your zip code
- Favorites – Save products for quick access to check their availability
without searching
- Preferred Store – Mark any store as your preferred location and it will
always appear at the top of the availability list
- Product Details – View nutrition information, ingredients, allergens,
origin, and customer ratings
- Current Promotions – Browse active promotions when not searching
Good to Know
- No Account Required – This extension does not connect to your Migros
account. It uses public APIs that don't require authentication.
- Local Favorites – Favorites are stored locally on your Mac and are not
synced with your Migros account or the Migros app. They are completely
separate.
- Preferred Store – Your preferred store setting is also stored locally and
is independent of any preferences in your Migros account.
Disclaimer
This is an unofficial, community-built extension and is not affiliated with,
endorsed by, or connected to Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund or any of its
subsidiaries. "Migros" and related trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
This extension uses publicly accessible Migros APIs. Use at your own risk. The
developer assumes no responsibility for any issues arising from the use of this
extension.