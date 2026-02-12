Migros

Search Migros products and check if they are in stock in a store near you.

Built by a Migros-Chind 🧡

Features

Product Search – Search the entire Migros product catalog with prices, promotions, and product details

– Search the entire Migros product catalog with prices, promotions, and product details Stock Availability – See real-time stock levels at nearby stores based on your zip code

– See real-time stock levels at nearby stores based on your zip code Favorites – Save products for quick access to check their availability without searching

– Save products for quick access to check their availability without searching Preferred Store – Mark any store as your preferred location and it will always appear at the top of the availability list

– Mark any store as your preferred location and it will always appear at the top of the availability list Product Details – View nutrition information, ingredients, allergens, origin, and customer ratings

– View nutrition information, ingredients, allergens, origin, and customer ratings Current Promotions – Browse active promotions when not searching

Good to Know

No Account Required – This extension does not connect to your Migros account. It uses public APIs that don't require authentication.

– This extension does not connect to your Migros account. It uses public APIs that don't require authentication. Local Favorites – Favorites are stored locally on your Mac and are not synced with your Migros account or the Migros app. They are completely separate.

– Favorites are stored locally on your Mac and are not synced with your Migros account or the Migros app. They are completely separate. Preferred Store – Your preferred store setting is also stored locally and is independent of any preferences in your Migros account.

Disclaimer

This is an unofficial, community-built extension and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund or any of its subsidiaries. "Migros" and related trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

This extension uses publicly accessible Migros APIs. Use at your own risk. The developer assumes no responsibility for any issues arising from the use of this extension.