Are.na

Are.na is a platform for connecting ideas and building knowledge through visual blocks and channels. This Raycast extension allows users to search for channels, blocks, and users on Are.na, as well as create new channels directly from Raycast. Easily discover, explore, and organize content from your Are.na account without leaving your workflow.
AvatarAlvin Ashiatey
New
Install Extension
Overview

Are.na Logo

Are.na

This extension allows you to interact with Are.na through raycast.

Here is a list of features currently available with this extension.

Features

Search for Channels on Are.na

Quickly search for Are.na channels using the Search Are.na Channels command.

Search For Channels

Search for Blocks on Are.na

Find specific blocks effortlessly with the Search Are.na Blocks command.

Search Are.na Blocks

Search for Users on Are.na

Locate Are.na users with the Search Are.na Users command.

Search Are.na Users

Create an Are.na Channel

Create new channels directly to your Are.na account using the Create Are.na Channel command.

Create Are.na Channel

View Text and Image Blocks from Raycast

Easily preview text and image blocks straight from the Raycast command bar.

View Text Block

View Image Block

Add Blocks to Channels that are Public

Conveniently add blocks directly to any public channel.

Add Block to Public Channels

Getting Started

To use this extension, you will need an Are.na accessToken. Follow these steps:

  • Go to Are.na Developer Applications.

  • Create a new application to obtain your Personal Access Token.

  • Enter this token in Raycast settings for the Are.na extension.

Developed by Alvin Ashiatey. Have feedback or questions? I'd love to chat! mail@alvinashiatey.com

Categories
WebOther
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
