This extension allows you to interact with Are.na through raycast.
Here is a list of features currently available with this extension.
Quickly search for Are.na channels using the Search Are.na Channels command.
Find specific blocks effortlessly with the Search Are.na Blocks command.
Locate Are.na users with the Search Are.na Users command.
Create new channels directly to your Are.na account using the Create Are.na Channel command.
Easily preview text and image blocks straight from the Raycast command bar.
Conveniently add blocks directly to any public channel.
To use this extension, you will need an Are.na
accessToken. Follow these steps:
Create a new application to obtain your Personal Access Token.
Enter this token in Raycast settings for the Are.na extension.
Developed by Alvin Ashiatey. Have feedback or questions? I'd love to chat! mail@alvinashiatey.com