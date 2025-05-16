Are.na

This extension allows you to interact with Are.na through raycast.

Here is a list of features currently available with this extension.

Features

Search for Channels on Are.na

Quickly search for Are.na channels using the Search Are.na Channels command.

Search for Blocks on Are.na

Find specific blocks effortlessly with the Search Are.na Blocks command.

Search for Users on Are.na

Locate Are.na users with the Search Are.na Users command.

Create an Are.na Channel

Create new channels directly to your Are.na account using the Create Are.na Channel command.

View Text and Image Blocks from Raycast

Easily preview text and image blocks straight from the Raycast command bar.

Add Blocks to Channels that are Public

Conveniently add blocks directly to any public channel.

Getting Started

To use this extension, you will need an Are.na accessToken . Follow these steps:

Go to Are.na Developer Applications.

Create a new application to obtain your Personal Access Token.

Enter this token in Raycast settings for the Are.na extension.

Developed by Alvin Ashiatey. Have feedback or questions? I'd love to chat! mail@alvinashiatey.com