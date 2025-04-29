StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Qutebrowser Tabs

Search and manage qutebrowser tabs
AvatarAlon Hearter
New
Overview

Qutebrowser Tabs

A Raycast extension to search and manage your qutebrowser tabs.

Features

  • View and search all open qutebrowser tabs
  • Sort tabs with active tab first, then pinned tabs
  • Focus any tab with a single click
  • Open new tabs with search queries
  • Copy URLs to clipboard
  • Open tabs in default browser

Requirements

  • Qutebrowser must be installed and running
  • Raycast

Installation

  1. Install the extension in Raycast
  2. Configure the qutebrowser path if needed:
    • Open extension preferences
    • Set Qutebrowser Path (default: /opt/homebrew/bin/qutebrowser)

Usage

  • Open the extension: Launch Raycast and search for "Qutebrowser Tabs"
  • Search tabs: Start typing to filter tabs by title or URL
  • Open with Qutebrowser: Select a tab and press ⌘O
  • Open with Default Browser: Select a tab and press ⌘⇧O
  • Copy URL: Select a tab and press ⌘C
  • Refresh tabs: Press ⌘R to refresh the tab list
  • Search with Qutebrowser: When no tabs match, select "Search with Qutebrowser" (⌘S)
  • Open URL with Qutebrowser: When no tabs match, select "Open URL with Qutebrowser" (⌘O)

Troubleshooting

If you experience issues:

  1. Make sure qutebrowser is running
  2. Verify the qutebrowser path in extension preferences
  3. Try refreshing the tab list (⌘R)

Credits

Developed by Alon Hearter. Icon by Jad/yelo. With thanks to Florian Bruhin (The Compiler).

