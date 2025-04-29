Qutebrowser Tabs
A Raycast extension to search and manage your qutebrowser tabs.
Features
- View and search all open qutebrowser tabs
- Sort tabs with active tab first, then pinned tabs
- Focus any tab with a single click
- Open new tabs with search queries
- Copy URLs to clipboard
- Open tabs in default browser
Requirements
- Qutebrowser must be installed and running
- Raycast
Installation
- Install the extension in Raycast
- Configure the qutebrowser path if needed:
- Open extension preferences
- Set Qutebrowser Path (default:
/opt/homebrew/bin/qutebrowser)
Usage
- Open the extension: Launch Raycast and search for "Qutebrowser Tabs"
- Search tabs: Start typing to filter tabs by title or URL
- Open with Qutebrowser: Select a tab and press ⌘O
- Open with Default Browser: Select a tab and press ⌘⇧O
- Copy URL: Select a tab and press ⌘C
- Refresh tabs: Press ⌘R to refresh the tab list
- Search with Qutebrowser: When no tabs match, select "Search with Qutebrowser" (⌘S)
- Open URL with Qutebrowser: When no tabs match, select "Open URL with Qutebrowser" (⌘O)
Troubleshooting
If you experience issues:
- Make sure qutebrowser is running
- Verify the qutebrowser path in extension preferences
- Try refreshing the tab list (⌘R)
Credits
Developed by Alon Hearter.
Icon by Jad/yelo.
With thanks to Florian Bruhin (The Compiler).