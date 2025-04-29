Qutebrowser Tabs

A Raycast extension to search and manage your qutebrowser tabs.

Features

View and search all open qutebrowser tabs

Sort tabs with active tab first, then pinned tabs

Focus any tab with a single click

Open new tabs with search queries

Copy URLs to clipboard

Open tabs in default browser

Requirements

Qutebrowser must be installed and running

Raycast

Installation

Install the extension in Raycast Configure the qutebrowser path if needed: Open extension preferences

Set Qutebrowser Path (default: /opt/homebrew/bin/qutebrowser )

Usage

Open the extension : Launch Raycast and search for "Qutebrowser Tabs"

: Launch Raycast and search for "Qutebrowser Tabs" Search tabs : Start typing to filter tabs by title or URL

: Start typing to filter tabs by title or URL Open with Qutebrowser : Select a tab and press ⌘O

: Select a tab and press ⌘O Open with Default Browser : Select a tab and press ⌘⇧O

: Select a tab and press ⌘⇧O Copy URL : Select a tab and press ⌘C

: Select a tab and press ⌘C Refresh tabs : Press ⌘R to refresh the tab list

: Press ⌘R to refresh the tab list Search with Qutebrowser : When no tabs match, select "Search with Qutebrowser" (⌘S)

: When no tabs match, select "Search with Qutebrowser" (⌘S) Open URL with Qutebrowser: When no tabs match, select "Open URL with Qutebrowser" (⌘O)

Troubleshooting

If you experience issues:

Make sure qutebrowser is running Verify the qutebrowser path in extension preferences Try refreshing the tab list (⌘R)

Credits

Developed by Alon Hearter. Icon by Jad/yelo. With thanks to Florian Bruhin (The Compiler).