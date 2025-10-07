Alloy - AI Prototyping for Product Management
A Raycast extension that allows you to create and manage Alloy prototypes directly from your command bar.
About Alloy
Alloy is a lifelike prototyping tool for product management. With Alloy, you can capture your existing product pages and prototype new features instantly. This Raycast extension brings the power of Alloy's AI-driven prototyping directly to your workflow.
Features
🚀 Create Prototype
Quickly create AI-generated prototypes by describing what you want to build:
- Launch the "Create Prototype" command
- Describe your product idea in detail
- Alloy's AI will generate a prototype for you
- Open the prototype directly in your browser
📋 Manage Prototypes
View and manage all your existing prototypes:
- Browse all your created prototypes
- See creation dates and creators
- Open prototypes directly in your browser
- Quick access to your entire prototype library
Getting Started
Prerequisites
- Raycast installed
- An Alloy account (sign up at alloy.app)
Installation
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Launch either command to sign in with your Alloy account
- Start creating prototypes!
Commands
Create Prototype
- Command:
Create Prototype
- Description: Describe your product and Alloy will generate a prototype for you
- Usage:
- Open Raycast (
⌘ + Space)
- Type "Create Prototype" or "Alloy"
- Enter a detailed description of what you want to prototype
- Press Enter to generate your prototype
Manage Prototypes
- Command:
Manage Prototypes
- Description: View and manage all your existing prototypes
- Usage:
- Open Raycast (
⌘ + Space)
- Type "Manage Prototypes"
- Browse your prototype library
- Press Enter on any prototype to open it in your browser
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘ + ⇧ + X: Sign out of Alloy
Tips for Better Prototypes
When creating prototypes, provide detailed descriptions that include:
- The type of product or feature you're building
- Key functionality and user interactions
- Visual style preferences
- Target user experience
Example prompts:
- "A dashboard for project management with task cards, progress bars, and team member avatars"
- "A mobile app onboarding flow with 3 steps: welcome screen, permissions, and tutorial"
- "An e-commerce product page with image gallery, reviews section, and add to cart functionality"
About Alloy Platform
Beyond this Raycast extension, Alloy offers:
- Web Interface: Full-featured prototyping environment
- Browser Extension: Capture existing pages for prototyping
- Other extensions: Linear, Jira, Hubspot, and 20 more integrations
- Team Collaboration: Share prototypes and gather feedback
- Visual Editing: Fine-tune prototypes with drag-and-drop interface
Getting More from Alloy
Resources
Ready to prototype faster? Install the extension and start bringing your product ideas to life with AI-powered prototyping directly from Raycast.