F.lux Control

Control f.lux from Raycast.
AvatarVladimir Jimenez
Overview

f.lux Control

A Raycast extension to control f.lux directly from Raycast.

Features

This extension provides quick access to f.lux controls without leaving Raycast:

Disable Options

  • Disable F.lux for an Hour - Quickly disable f.lux for one hour with a single command
  • Disable F.lux for... - Choose from multiple disable duration options:
    • For an hour
    • Until sunrise
    • For full-screen apps
    • For the current app

Configuration & Control

  • Configure F.lux Options - Toggle all f.lux settings in one place:
    • Fast transitions
    • Sleep in on weekends
    • Expanded daytime settings
    • Dim on disable
    • Notifications from f.lux website
    • Backwards alarm clock
    • macOS Dark theme at sunset

Color Effects

  • Toggle F.lux Color Effect to Darkroom - Quickly activate Darkroom mode
  • Toggle F.lux Color Effect to Movie Mode - Quickly activate Movie mode

Application Control

  • Open F.lux Preferences - Open the f.lux preferences window
  • Quit F.lux - Quit the f.lux application

Requirements

  • macOS
  • f.lux installed and running

How it works

This extension uses AppleScript to interact with f.lux's menu. It requires f.lux to be running on your Mac.

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityApplications
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
