f.lux Control
A Raycast extension to control f.lux directly from Raycast.
Features
This extension provides quick access to f.lux controls without leaving Raycast:
Disable Options
- Disable F.lux for an Hour - Quickly disable f.lux for one hour with a single command
- Disable F.lux for... - Choose from multiple disable duration options:
- For an hour
- Until sunrise
- For full-screen apps
- For the current app
Configuration & Control
- Configure F.lux Options - Toggle all f.lux settings in one place:
- Fast transitions
- Sleep in on weekends
- Expanded daytime settings
- Dim on disable
- Notifications from f.lux website
- Backwards alarm clock
- macOS Dark theme at sunset
Color Effects
- Toggle F.lux Color Effect to Darkroom - Quickly activate Darkroom mode
- Toggle F.lux Color Effect to Movie Mode - Quickly activate Movie mode
Application Control
- Open F.lux Preferences - Open the f.lux preferences window
- Quit F.lux - Quit the f.lux application
Requirements
- macOS
- f.lux installed and running
How it works
This extension uses AppleScript to interact with f.lux's menu. It requires f.lux to be running on your Mac.
License
MIT