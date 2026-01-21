f.lux Control

A Raycast extension to control f.lux directly from Raycast.

Features

This extension provides quick access to f.lux controls without leaving Raycast:

Disable Options

Disable F.lux for an Hour - Quickly disable f.lux for one hour with a single command

- Quickly disable f.lux for one hour with a single command Disable F.lux for... - Choose from multiple disable duration options: For an hour Until sunrise For full-screen apps For the current app

- Choose from multiple disable duration options:

Configuration & Control

Configure F.lux Options - Toggle all f.lux settings in one place: Fast transitions Sleep in on weekends Expanded daytime settings Dim on disable Notifications from f.lux website Backwards alarm clock macOS Dark theme at sunset

- Toggle all f.lux settings in one place:

Color Effects

Toggle F.lux Color Effect to Darkroom - Quickly activate Darkroom mode

- Quickly activate Darkroom mode Toggle F.lux Color Effect to Movie Mode - Quickly activate Movie mode

Application Control

Open F.lux Preferences - Open the f.lux preferences window

- Open the f.lux preferences window Quit F.lux - Quit the f.lux application

Commands

Configure F.lux Options

Disable F.lux for an Hour

Disable F.lux for...

Toggle F.lux Color Effect to Darkroom

Toggle F.lux Color Effect to Movie Mode

Open F.lux Preferences

Quit F.lux

Requirements

macOS

f.lux installed and running

How it works

This extension uses AppleScript to interact with f.lux's menu. It requires f.lux to be running on your Mac.

License

MIT