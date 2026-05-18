Cling File Search
Instant fuzzy search over the whole filesystem using the Cling app.
Requires Cling.app to be installed.
Commands
Fuzzy Search Files
Search files and folders across the entire filesystem with fuzzy matching. Shows recent files when the search bar is empty.
Actions:
- Open file or folder
- Show in Finder
- Open With a specific application
- QuickLook preview (
Cmd+Y)
- Show Details with file contents and metadata (
Cmd+I)
- Images rendered inline
- Code files with syntax highlighting (40+ languages)
- Markdown rendered natively
- Directories listed with contents
- Copy Path (
Cmd+Shift+C)
- Copy Name (
Cmd+Shift+N)
- Paste Path into frontmost app (
Cmd+Shift+V)
- Open in Terminal (
Cmd+T)
- Open in Editor (
Cmd+E)
- Shelve File via Yoink, Dropover, or Dockside (
Cmd+S)
- Create Quicklink (
Cmd+Shift+L)
- Exclude from Index (
Cmd+Shift+X)
- Move to Trash (
Cmd+Backspace)
Reindex Files
Triggers a reindex of the filesystem with an optional scope selector (Home, Library, Applications, System, Root). Shows progress while reindexing and is cancellable with Esc.
Preferences
All preferences are optional. They fall back to the corresponding Cling app settings, then to sensible defaults.
- Terminal Application — falls back to the Cling setting, then Terminal.app
- Editor Application — falls back to the Cling setting, then VS Code if installed, then TextEdit
- Shelf Application — falls back to the Cling setting, then auto-detects Yoink, Dropover, or Dockside
Paths are copied with
~ by default, matching the Cling app's
copyPathsWithTilde setting.