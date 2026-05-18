Cling File Search

Instant fuzzy search over the whole filesystem using the Cling app.

Requires Cling.app to be installed.

Commands

Fuzzy Search Files

Search files and folders across the entire filesystem with fuzzy matching. Shows recent files when the search bar is empty.

Actions:

Open file or folder

file or folder Show in Finder

Open With a specific application

a specific application QuickLook preview ( Cmd+Y )

preview ( ) Show Details with file contents and metadata ( Cmd+I ) Images rendered inline Code files with syntax highlighting (40+ languages) Markdown rendered natively Directories listed with contents

with file contents and metadata ( ) Copy Path ( Cmd+Shift+C )

( ) Copy Name ( Cmd+Shift+N )

( ) Paste Path into frontmost app ( Cmd+Shift+V )

into frontmost app ( ) Open in Terminal ( Cmd+T )

( ) Open in Editor ( Cmd+E )

( ) Shelve File via Yoink, Dropover, or Dockside ( Cmd+S )

via Yoink, Dropover, or Dockside ( ) Create Quicklink ( Cmd+Shift+L )

( ) Exclude from Index ( Cmd+Shift+X )

( ) Move to Trash ( Cmd+Backspace )

Reindex Files

Triggers a reindex of the filesystem with an optional scope selector (Home, Library, Applications, System, Root). Shows progress while reindexing and is cancellable with Esc.

Preferences

All preferences are optional. They fall back to the corresponding Cling app settings, then to sensible defaults.

Terminal Application — falls back to the Cling setting, then Terminal.app

— falls back to the Cling setting, then Terminal.app Editor Application — falls back to the Cling setting, then VS Code if installed, then TextEdit

— falls back to the Cling setting, then VS Code if installed, then TextEdit Shelf Application — falls back to the Cling setting, then auto-detects Yoink, Dropover, or Dockside