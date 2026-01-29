StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Check your SingularityApp tasks and add new ones quickly
Overview

SingularityApp

Manage your SingularityApp tasks directly from Raycast.

Features

  • View Tasks: Browse your tasks with multiple views (Inbox, Today, Upcoming, Completed)
  • Create Tasks: Quickly add new tasks with title, notes, priority, dates, and project assignment
  • Task Management: Complete, update, and delete tasks
  • Project Organization: Organize tasks by projects with visual icons
  • Task Details: View full task information including notes, dates, and priorities

Getting Started

Prerequisites

You need a SingularityApp account with Pro or Elite subscription and API token to use this extension.

Setup

  1. Install the extension from the Raycast Store
  2. Run the Set API Token command
  3. Enter your SingularityApp API token
  4. Start managing your tasks!

Getting Your API Token

To get your SingularityApp API token:

  1. Log in to your SingularityApp account
  2. Navigate to API tokens in side bar
  3. Generate or copy your API token
  4. Paste it into the Set API Token command in Raycast

Commands

My Tasks

View and manage your tasks in different views:

  • Inbox: All unscheduled tasks
  • Today: Tasks due today
  • Upcoming: Future tasks
  • Completed: Finished tasks

You can set your preferred default view in the command preferences.

Add Task

Quickly create a new task with:

  • Title (required)
  • Notes
  • Start date
  • Project assignment

Set API Token

Configure your SingularityApp API token for authentication.

Set Max Tasks Count

Configure the maximum number of tasks to fetch per request (workaround for API pagination limitations).

Support

If you encounter any issues or have feature requests, please report them on the GitHub repository.

