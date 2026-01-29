SingularityApp

Manage your SingularityApp tasks directly from Raycast.

Features

View Tasks : Browse your tasks with multiple views (Inbox, Today, Upcoming, Completed)

: Browse your tasks with multiple views (Inbox, Today, Upcoming, Completed) Create Tasks : Quickly add new tasks with title, notes, priority, dates, and project assignment

: Quickly add new tasks with title, notes, priority, dates, and project assignment Task Management : Complete, update, and delete tasks

: Complete, update, and delete tasks Project Organization : Organize tasks by projects with visual icons

: Organize tasks by projects with visual icons Task Details: View full task information including notes, dates, and priorities

Getting Started

Prerequisites

You need a SingularityApp account with Pro or Elite subscription and API token to use this extension.

Setup

Install the extension from the Raycast Store Run the Set API Token command Enter your SingularityApp API token Start managing your tasks!

Getting Your API Token

To get your SingularityApp API token:

Log in to your SingularityApp account Navigate to API tokens in side bar Generate or copy your API token Paste it into the Set API Token command in Raycast

Commands

My Tasks

View and manage your tasks in different views:

Inbox : All unscheduled tasks

: All unscheduled tasks Today : Tasks due today

: Tasks due today Upcoming : Future tasks

: Future tasks Completed: Finished tasks

You can set your preferred default view in the command preferences.

Add Task

Quickly create a new task with:

Title (required)

Notes

Start date

Project assignment

Set API Token

Configure your SingularityApp API token for authentication.

Set Max Tasks Count

Configure the maximum number of tasks to fetch per request (workaround for API pagination limitations).

Support

If you encounter any issues or have feature requests, please report them on the GitHub repository.