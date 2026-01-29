SingularityApp
Manage your SingularityApp tasks directly from Raycast.
Features
- View Tasks: Browse your tasks with multiple views (Inbox, Today, Upcoming, Completed)
- Create Tasks: Quickly add new tasks with title, notes, priority, dates, and project assignment
- Task Management: Complete, update, and delete tasks
- Project Organization: Organize tasks by projects with visual icons
- Task Details: View full task information including notes, dates, and priorities
Getting Started
Prerequisites
You need a SingularityApp account with Pro or Elite subscription and API token to use this extension.
Setup
- Install the extension from the Raycast Store
- Run the Set API Token command
- Enter your SingularityApp API token
- Start managing your tasks!
Getting Your API Token
To get your SingularityApp API token:
- Log in to your SingularityApp account
- Navigate to API tokens in side bar
- Generate or copy your API token
- Paste it into the Set API Token command in Raycast
Commands
My Tasks
View and manage your tasks in different views:
- Inbox: All unscheduled tasks
- Today: Tasks due today
- Upcoming: Future tasks
- Completed: Finished tasks
You can set your preferred default view in the command preferences.
Add Task
Quickly create a new task with:
- Title (required)
- Notes
- Start date
- Project assignment
Set API Token
Configure your SingularityApp API token for authentication.
Set Max Tasks Count
Configure the maximum number of tasks to fetch per request (workaround for API pagination limitations).
Support
If you encounter any issues or have feature requests, please report them on the GitHub repository.