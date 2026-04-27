Remo
Simple, fast, and portable note-taking. Capture ideas instantly, stay organized, and turn notes into action with AI-powered workflows.
Setup
To use this extension, you will need a personal API Key from your Remo account. Follow these steps to get set up:
- Log in to Remo: Open your web browser, navigate to your Remo web application, and log in to your account.
- Open Settings: Go to the settings screen from your profile menu.
- Find API Keys: In the settings navigation, click on the API Keys section.
- Generate Key: Create a new API Key. You can name it "Raycast Extension" so you remember what it's for.
- Copy Key: Copy the newly generated API Key to your clipboard.
- Configure Raycast:
- Open Raycast Settings (
cmd + ,).
- Navigate to the Extensions tab and find Remo.
- Paste the API Key you copied into the API Key preference field.
- (Optional) You can also enable the Auto-format with AI preference if you want AI to clean up and format your text dynamically upon capture.