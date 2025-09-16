Share a Quote

Copy selected text as a formatted quote with source link from any application.

Features

Copy any selected text as a beautifully formatted quote

Automatically includes the source URL from your current browser tab

No-view command for quick execution

Usage

Select any text in any browser Run the "Copy Selected Text as Quote with Link" command in Raycast The formatted quote with source link will be copied to your clipboard

Output Format

The extension formats your selected text like this:

> "Welcome!" https://alexi.build/

Requirements

Raycast Browser Extension: Summarize and Automate Your Tabs for URL detection

Privacy

This extension only accesses:

Selected text (when you run the command)

Current browser tab URL via browser extension

No data is transmitted to external servers.