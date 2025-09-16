Share a Quote
Copy selected text as a formatted quote with source link from any application.
Features
- Copy any selected text as a beautifully formatted quote
- Automatically includes the source URL from your current browser tab
- No-view command for quick execution
Usage
- Select any text in any browser
- Run the "Copy Selected Text as Quote with Link" command in Raycast
- The formatted quote with source link will be copied to your clipboard
Output Format
The extension formats your selected text like this:
> "Welcome!"
https://alexi.build/
Requirements
Privacy
This extension only accesses:
- Selected text (when you run the command)
- Current browser tab URL via browser extension
No data is transmitted to external servers.