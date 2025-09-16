StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Share a Quote

Copy selected text as a formatted quote with source link
AvatarAlexi
New
Install Extension
Overview

Share a Quote

Copy selected text as a formatted quote with source link from any application.

Features

  • Copy any selected text as a beautifully formatted quote
  • Automatically includes the source URL from your current browser tab
  • No-view command for quick execution

Usage

  1. Select any text in any browser
  2. Run the "Copy Selected Text as Quote with Link" command in Raycast
  3. The formatted quote with source link will be copied to your clipboard

Output Format

The extension formats your selected text like this:

> "Welcome!"

https://alexi.build/

Requirements

Privacy

This extension only accesses:

  • Selected text (when you run the command)
  • Current browser tab URL via browser extension

No data is transmitted to external servers.

Compatibility
  • macOS
