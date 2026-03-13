Nano Games
Play classic games directly in the Raycast search bar using braille characters for ultra-compact graphics.
Games
Nano Snake
- Rendered entirely with braille characters for a unique retro aesthetic in your Raycast search bar
- Control the snake with WASD or HJKL keys. Type to move and watch your score grow
- Cross-platform support (macOS and Windows)
Commands
Play Nano Snake
Launch the classic Snake game in your Raycast window. Use keyboard controls to navigate:
- W or K: Move up
- A or H: Move left
- S or J: Move down
- D or L: Move right
Eat the food to grow longer and increase your score. Don't run into yourself!
Credits
Inspired by video from ThePrimeagen