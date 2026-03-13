Nano Games

Play classic games directly in the Raycast search bar using braille characters for ultra-compact graphics.

Games

Nano Snake

Rendered entirely with braille characters for a unique retro aesthetic in your Raycast search bar

Control the snake with WASD or HJKL keys. Type to move and watch your score grow

Cross-platform support (macOS and Windows)

Commands

Play Nano Snake

Launch the classic Snake game in your Raycast window. Use keyboard controls to navigate:

W or K : Move up

or : Move up A or H : Move left

or : Move left S or J : Move down

or : Move down D or L: Move right

Eat the food to grow longer and increase your score. Don't run into yourself!

Credits

Inspired by video from ThePrimeagen