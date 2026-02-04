StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Fifteen Million Merits

A persistent counter that triggers Raycast Focus mode when activity exceeds a specific threshold.
AvatarAlexi
Overview

Fifteen Million Merits

Trigger Raycast Focus and block Social Media unless you have work currently running in AI agents. Inspired by a tweet from @theo.

Features

  • AI Agent Session Tracking: Monitor active sessions from popular AI agents.
  • Dynamic Focus Mode: Triggers Raycast Focus mode when no AI agents are active.
  • Auto-Completion: Automatically stops Focus mode once an AI agent session is initiated.
  • Menu Bar Integration: Real-time counter display and quick controls in the macOS menu bar.
  • Universal Hooks: One-click setup for Claude Code, Cursor, Opencode, and Codex CLI.

How it Works

The extension manages a session counter:

  • Count = 0: Raycast Focus mode starts (blocking distracting categories).
  • Count > 0: Raycast Focus mode completes (deactivating blocks).

This logic ensures that if you are not actively using an AI agent, your environment remains distraction-free.

AI Agent Integrations

The Setup AI Agent Hooks command configures the following agents:

  1. Claude Code: Modifies ~/.claude/settings.json to include SessionStart and SessionEnd hooks.
  2. Cursor: Updates ~/.cursor/hooks.json with beforeSubmitPrompt and stop hooks.
  3. Opencode: Creates a plugin in ~/.config/opencode/plugin to track sessions.
  4. Codex CLI: Adds aliases to .zshrc and .bashrc.

Configuration

Users can configure Focus settings in Raycast Preferences:

  • Focus Goal: The title shown when Focus starts.
  • Focus Categories: Comma-separated categories to block (e.g., social,news).

Credits

Inspired by a tweet from @theo

Compatibility
  • macOS
