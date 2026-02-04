Fifteen Million Merits
Trigger Raycast Focus and block Social Media unless you have work currently running in AI agents. Inspired by a tweet from @theo.
Features
- AI Agent Session Tracking: Monitor active sessions from popular AI agents.
- Dynamic Focus Mode: Triggers Raycast Focus mode when no AI agents are active.
- Auto-Completion: Automatically stops Focus mode once an AI agent session is initiated.
- Menu Bar Integration: Real-time counter display and quick controls in the macOS menu bar.
- Universal Hooks: One-click setup for Claude Code, Cursor, Opencode, and Codex CLI.
How it Works
The extension manages a session counter:
- Count = 0: Raycast Focus mode starts (blocking distracting categories).
- Count > 0: Raycast Focus mode completes (deactivating blocks).
This logic ensures that if you are not actively using an AI agent, your environment remains distraction-free.
AI Agent Integrations
The
Setup AI Agent Hooks command configures the following agents:
- Claude Code: Modifies
~/.claude/settings.json to include
SessionStart and
SessionEnd hooks.
- Cursor: Updates
~/.cursor/hooks.json with
beforeSubmitPrompt and
stop hooks.
- Opencode: Creates a plugin in
~/.config/opencode/plugin to track sessions.
- Codex CLI: Adds aliases to
.zshrc and
.bashrc.
Configuration
Users can configure Focus settings in Raycast Preferences:
- Focus Goal: The title shown when Focus starts.
- Focus Categories: Comma-separated categories to block (e.g.,
social,news).
Credits
Inspired by a tweet from @theo