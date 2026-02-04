Fifteen Million Merits

Trigger Raycast Focus and block Social Media unless you have work currently running in AI agents. Inspired by a tweet from @theo.

Features

AI Agent Session Tracking : Monitor active sessions from popular AI agents.

: Monitor active sessions from popular AI agents. Dynamic Focus Mode : Triggers Raycast Focus mode when no AI agents are active.

: Triggers Raycast Focus mode when no AI agents are active. Auto-Completion : Automatically stops Focus mode once an AI agent session is initiated.

: Automatically stops Focus mode once an AI agent session is initiated. Menu Bar Integration : Real-time counter display and quick controls in the macOS menu bar.

: Real-time counter display and quick controls in the macOS menu bar. Universal Hooks: One-click setup for Claude Code, Cursor, Opencode, and Codex CLI.

How it Works

The extension manages a session counter:

Count = 0 : Raycast Focus mode starts (blocking distracting categories).

: Raycast Focus mode starts (blocking distracting categories). Count > 0: Raycast Focus mode completes (deactivating blocks).

This logic ensures that if you are not actively using an AI agent, your environment remains distraction-free.

AI Agent Integrations

The Setup AI Agent Hooks command configures the following agents:

Claude Code: Modifies ~/.claude/settings.json to include SessionStart and SessionEnd hooks. Cursor: Updates ~/.cursor/hooks.json with beforeSubmitPrompt and stop hooks. Opencode: Creates a plugin in ~/.config/opencode/plugin to track sessions. Codex CLI: Adds aliases to .zshrc and .bashrc .

Configuration

Users can configure Focus settings in Raycast Preferences:

Focus Goal : The title shown when Focus starts.

: The title shown when Focus starts. Focus Categories: Comma-separated categories to block (e.g., social,news ).

Credits

Inspired by a tweet from @theo