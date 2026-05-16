BJ-Share
A Raycast extension to monitor, search, and directly download torrents from your BJ-Share RSS feeds.
⚙️ Setup and Configuration
1. Set Your Download Directory
Before downloading torrents, configure where you want the
.torrent files to be saved.
- Open Raycast and search for the Search Torrents or Manage Feeds command.
- Press
Cmd + option + , to open the extension preferences.
- Use the directory picker to select your preferred Download Directory (e.g.,
~/Downloads).
2. Register RSS Feeds
You can add multiple RSS feed URLs using the dynamic feed manager.
- Open the Manage Feeds command in Raycast.
- Press
Cmd + N to add a new feed entry.
- Fill in the RSS Name (e.g., "BJ-Share Movies", "BJ-Share Free Torrents") and the RSS URL.
Note: When generating the RSS URL on BJ-Share, you must select the "Download Link" option. This ensures the RSS provides direct
.torrent links, otherwise downloading will not work.
- Press
Cmd + Enter to save your feeds.
- The manager includes URL validation to ensure your feeds are correctly formatted.
🚀 Usage
Searching and Managing Torrents
Once your feeds are configured, open the Search Torrents command to view the latest releases.
- Dropdown Menu: Switch between your configured RSS feeds using the menu in the top right.
- Smart Search: Use the search bar to filter torrents by title or specifications. If no results are found, a "Search on Site" action is provided.
- Detailed Metadata: The list displays real-time statistics including seeders, leechers, file size, release tags (e.g., 4K, 1080p, x265, HEVC), and freeleech status.
- Release Dates: Dates are formatted clearly for better readability.
Available Actions
Select any torrent from the list and press
Cmd + K to reveal the actions menu. You can also trigger these actions directly using the following shortcuts:
- Download & Open Torrent -
Enter (↵): Downloads the
.torrent file and opens it in your default client. Filenames are automatically sanitized for your OS.
- View on Site -
Cmd + Enter (⌘↵): Opens the torrent's detail page in your browser.
- Open Download Link in Browser -
Cmd + Shift + Enter: For those who prefer their browser's download manager.
- Copy Download Link -
Cmd + L: Copies the direct RSS download link to your clipboard.
- Copy Torrent ID -
Cmd + Shift + I: Copies the tracker's internal torrent ID.
- Filter Freeleech Only -
Cmd + Shift + F: Instantly toggles the list to show only Freeleech torrents.
- Force Refresh -
Cmd + R (⌘R): Clears the cache and fetches the latest items immediately.
⚠️ Limitations
- Tracker Optimization: The title parsing logic and extraction of tags are specifically tailored to the BJ-Share naming conventions. It includes support for various formats (MKV, MP4, Jogo, Pack, etc.) and resolutions. Using RSS feeds from other trackers may result in missing metadata.