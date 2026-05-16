BJ-Share

A Raycast extension to monitor, search, and directly download torrents from your BJ-Share RSS feeds.

⚙️ Setup and Configuration

1. Set Your Download Directory

Before downloading torrents, configure where you want the .torrent files to be saved.

Open Raycast and search for the Search Torrents or Manage Feeds command.

or command. Press Cmd + option + , to open the extension preferences.

to open the extension preferences. Use the directory picker to select your preferred Download Directory (e.g., ~/Downloads ).

2. Register RSS Feeds

You can add multiple RSS feed URLs using the dynamic feed manager.

Open the Manage Feeds command in Raycast.

command in Raycast. Press Cmd + N to add a new feed entry.

to add a new feed entry. Fill in the RSS Name (e.g., "BJ-Share Movies", "BJ-Share Free Torrents") and the RSS URL . Note: When generating the RSS URL on BJ-Share, you must select the "Download Link" option. This ensures the RSS provides direct .torrent links, otherwise downloading will not work.

(e.g., "BJ-Share Movies", "BJ-Share Free Torrents") and the . Press Cmd + Enter to save your feeds.

to save your feeds. The manager includes URL validation to ensure your feeds are correctly formatted.

🚀 Usage

Searching and Managing Torrents

Once your feeds are configured, open the Search Torrents command to view the latest releases.

Dropdown Menu: Switch between your configured RSS feeds using the menu in the top right.

Switch between your configured RSS feeds using the menu in the top right. Smart Search: Use the search bar to filter torrents by title or specifications. If no results are found, a "Search on Site" action is provided.

Use the search bar to filter torrents by title or specifications. If no results are found, a action is provided. Detailed Metadata: The list displays real-time statistics including seeders, leechers, file size, release tags (e.g., 4K, 1080p, x265, HEVC), and freeleech status.

The list displays real-time statistics including seeders, leechers, file size, release tags (e.g., 4K, 1080p, x265, HEVC), and freeleech status. Release Dates: Dates are formatted clearly for better readability.

Available Actions

Select any torrent from the list and press Cmd + K to reveal the actions menu. You can also trigger these actions directly using the following shortcuts:

Download & Open Torrent - Enter (↵) : Downloads the .torrent file and opens it in your default client. Filenames are automatically sanitized for your OS.

Downloads the file and opens it in your default client. Filenames are automatically sanitized for your OS. View on Site - Cmd + Enter (⌘↵) : Opens the torrent's detail page in your browser.

Opens the torrent's detail page in your browser. Open Download Link in Browser - Cmd + Shift + Enter : For those who prefer their browser's download manager.

For those who prefer their browser's download manager. Copy Download Link - Cmd + L : Copies the direct RSS download link to your clipboard.

Copies the direct RSS download link to your clipboard. Copy Torrent ID - Cmd + Shift + I : Copies the tracker's internal torrent ID.

Copies the tracker's internal torrent ID. Filter Freeleech Only - Cmd + Shift + F : Instantly toggles the list to show only Freeleech torrents.

Instantly toggles the list to show only Freeleech torrents. Force Refresh - Cmd + R (⌘R) : Clears the cache and fetches the latest items immediately.

⚠️ Limitations