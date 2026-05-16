Find nearby Spirii Go EV charging locations, check availability, and view current and upcoming prices for individual chargepoints — directly from Raycast.
To find nearby chargers, the extension needs to know your location. Pick one of:
macOS GPS (recommended) — install
CoreLocationCLI:
brew install corelocationcli
The first time it runs, macOS will ask Raycast for Location Services permission. Approve it, or enable it manually in System Settings → Privacy & Security → Location Services → Raycast.
Manual override — set
Latitude and
Longitude in the extension preferences (useful if you don't want to install anything, or want to browse chargers in a different area).
If neither is configured, the extension will prompt you — it won't fall back to a default location. No location data leaves your machine; only the Spirii API is contacted.
npm install && npm run dev).
DK.SPI.Z000000*1) to use the My Chargepoint command for quick status and price lookups.
|Name
|Description
|My Chargepoint ID
|Used by the "My Chargepoint" command (e.g.
DK.SPI.Z000000*1).
|Price Granularity
|Hourly average or raw 15-minute buckets for the schedule.
|Latitude / Longitude
|Optional manual overrides for location.
This is an unofficial, community-built extension. It is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or supported by Spirii. Data comes from the public
app.spirii.dk endpoints used by their web/mobile apps, which may change or stop working at any time.