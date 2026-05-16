Spirii Go

Find nearby Spirii Go EV charging locations, check availability, and view current and upcoming prices for individual chargepoints — directly from Raycast.

Commands

Nearby Chargers — Lists Spirii Go locations sorted by distance, with live availability and power.

— Lists Spirii Go locations sorted by distance, with live availability and power. My Chargepoint — Shows the live status and price schedule for a saved chargepoint ID.

Setup

Prerequisites

To find nearby chargers, the extension needs to know your location. Pick one of:

macOS GPS (recommended) — install CoreLocationCLI : brew install corelocationcli The first time it runs, macOS will ask Raycast for Location Services permission. Approve it, or enable it manually in System Settings → Privacy & Security → Location Services → Raycast .

Manual override — set Latitude and Longitude in the extension preferences (useful if you don't want to install anything, or want to browse chargers in a different area).

If neither is configured, the extension will prompt you — it won't fall back to a default location. No location data leaves your machine; only the Spirii API is contacted.

Install

Install the extension from the Raycast Store (or clone this repo and run npm install && npm run dev ). Set up location as described above. (Optional) Open the extension preferences and fill in My Chargepoint ID (e.g. DK.SPI.Z000000*1 ) to use the My Chargepoint command for quick status and price lookups.

Preferences

Name Description My Chargepoint ID Used by the "My Chargepoint" command (e.g. DK.SPI.Z000000*1 ). Price Granularity Hourly average or raw 15-minute buckets for the schedule. Latitude / Longitude Optional manual overrides for location.

Data source