Navidrome for Raycast

Search and browse your Navidrome music library directly from Raycast.

Commands

Command Description View Search Search artists, albums, and songs with recent search history List Recently Added Albums Browse your newest albums with cover art Grid Most Played Albums Browse your most frequently played albums Grid

Features

Unified search across artists, albums, and songs

across artists, albums, and songs Recent searches — your last 10 queries are saved and shown when the search bar is empty

— your last 10 queries are saved and shown when the search bar is empty Album art — cover art thumbnails in search results and grid views

— cover art thumbnails in search results and grid views Star indicators — see which items you've favorited at a glance

— see which items you've favorited at a glance Open in browser — jump straight to the artist/album page in Navidrome's web UI

— jump straight to the artist/album page in Navidrome's web UI Copy to clipboard — copy names, titles, or URLs

Setup

Prerequisites

Raycast

Node.js 20+

A running Navidrome server

Install

git clone <your-repo-url> cd navidrome-raycast npm install npm run dev

Raycast will prompt you to configure the extension on first run:

Server URL — e.g. https://music.example.com

— e.g. Username

Password

Authentication uses the Subsonic token+salt method — your password is never sent in plain text.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcut Action Enter Open in Navidrome ⌘ C Copy name/title ⌘ ⇧ C Copy URL ⌃ X Remove recent search ⌃ ⇧ X Clear all recent searches

License

MIT