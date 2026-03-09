Search and browse your Navidrome music library directly from Raycast.
|Command
|Description
|View
|Search
|Search artists, albums, and songs with recent search history
|List
|Recently Added Albums
|Browse your newest albums with cover art
|Grid
|Most Played Albums
|Browse your most frequently played albums
|Grid
git clone <your-repo-url>
cd navidrome-raycast
npm install
npm run dev
Raycast will prompt you to configure the extension on first run:
https://music.example.com
Authentication uses the Subsonic token+salt method — your password is never sent in plain text.
|Shortcut
|Action
Enter
|Open in Navidrome
⌘ C
|Copy name/title
⌘ ⇧ C
|Copy URL
⌃ X
|Remove recent search
⌃ ⇧ X
|Clear all recent searches
MIT