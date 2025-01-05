Time Converter Raycast Extension
A powerful time zone converter that supports city names, aliases, and flexible time formats.
Features
- Convert times between multiple timezones
- Support for common city names and timezone aliases
- Flexible time input formats (12/24 hour, now, noon, midnight)
- List or inline output format
- Configurable default locations
Installation
- Ensure Node.js 16+ is installed
- Clone this repository
- Run
npm install
- Run
npm run dev for development
- Run
npm run build for production build
Usage
- Open Raycast
- Type "Convert Time"
- Enter time (e.g., "3PM", "15:00", "now")
- Optional: Enter locations (e.g., "NYC, London, Tokyo")
- Optional: Choose format ("list" or "inline")
Configuration
Configure default locations and format in Raycast preferences:
- Open Raycast preferences
- Navigate to Extensions
- Find "Time Converter"
- Set your preferred defaults
Supported Time Formats
- 12-hour: 3PM, 3:30PM
- 24-hour: 15:00, 15
- Special: now, noon, midnight
Supported Location Formats
- City names: London, Tokyo, Paris
- Acronyms: NYC, LA, SF
- Timezone IDs: America/New_York, Europe/London
Development
-
npm run dev: Start development mode
-
npm run build: Build for production
-
npm run lint: Run linter
-
npm run publish: Publish to Raycast store
License
MIT