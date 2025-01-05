StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Time Zone Converter

Convert times between different time zones and paste the results
AvatarAlex Jones
New
Install Extension
Overview

Time Converter Raycast Extension

A powerful time zone converter that supports city names, aliases, and flexible time formats.

Features

  • Convert times between multiple timezones
  • Support for common city names and timezone aliases
  • Flexible time input formats (12/24 hour, now, noon, midnight)
  • List or inline output format
  • Configurable default locations

Installation

  1. Ensure Node.js 16+ is installed
  2. Clone this repository
  3. Run npm install
  4. Run npm run dev for development
  5. Run npm run build for production build

Usage

  1. Open Raycast
  2. Type "Convert Time"
  3. Enter time (e.g., "3PM", "15:00", "now")
  4. Optional: Enter locations (e.g., "NYC, London, Tokyo")
  5. Optional: Choose format ("list" or "inline")

Configuration

Configure default locations and format in Raycast preferences:

  1. Open Raycast preferences
  2. Navigate to Extensions
  3. Find "Time Converter"
  4. Set your preferred defaults

Supported Time Formats

  • 12-hour: 3PM, 3:30PM
  • 24-hour: 15:00, 15
  • Special: now, noon, midnight

Supported Location Formats

  • City names: London, Tokyo, Paris
  • Acronyms: NYC, LA, SF
  • Timezone IDs: America/New_York, Europe/London

Development

  • npm run dev: Start development mode
  • npm run build: Build for production
  • npm run lint: Run linter
  • npm run publish: Publish to Raycast store

License

MIT

Categories
ProductivityCommunication
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Downloads Manager logo

Downloads Manager

Search and organize your downloads

Wikipedia logo

Wikipedia

Search Wikipedia from Raycast

File Manager logo

File Manager

Manage files from Raycast

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.