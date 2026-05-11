Search Apple Passwords from Raycast with live discovery through the local
applepw CLI, cached account metadata in SQLite, and no stored secrets.
Install the
applepw CLI:
brew install alecharmon/tap/applepw
Open the
Search Passwords command in Raycast.
If prompted, enter the code from Apple Passwords to authenticate the local daemon.
If the CLI is missing, the extension shows setup instructions and offers the install command directly in Raycast.
The extension can import account metadata from an Apple Passwords CSV to improve search results.
File > Export All Passwords to File.
Search Passwords.
Import CSV Cache action.
What the CSV import does:
What the CSV import does not do:
Imported rows are useful for search quality, but password copy still depends on what the live
applepw lookup can resolve.
The extension stores only non-secret metadata in a local SQLite database:
Passwords and one-time codes are never written to disk by the extension.
Search Passwords: Search Apple Passwords and copy passwords or one-time codes.
Clear Password Cache: Delete the local password cache file.