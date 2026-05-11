Apple Password

Search Apple Passwords from Raycast with live discovery through the local applepw CLI, cached account metadata in SQLite, and no stored secrets.

Features

Search by domain or email fragment.

Copy a password from Apple Passwords.

Copy a one-time code when OTP is available.

Prompt for authentication inline when the daemon needs a code.

Import a CSV to improve local search coverage.

Install

Install the applepw CLI: brew install alecharmon/tap/applepw Open the Search Passwords command in Raycast. If prompted, enter the code from Apple Passwords to authenticate the local daemon.

If the CLI is missing, the extension shows setup instructions and offers the install command directly in Raycast.

CSV Import

The extension can import account metadata from an Apple Passwords CSV to improve search results.

Open the Apple Passwords app. Choose File > Export All Passwords to File . In Raycast, open Search Passwords . Use the Import CSV Cache action. Select the exported CSV file and continue.

What the CSV import does:

Imports website domain metadata.

Imports usernames.

Imports OTP availability when present.

Updates the local password cache used for search ranking.

What the CSV import does not do:

It does not store password values in the password cache.

It does not store one-time codes in the password cache.

It does not replace live password retrieval from Apple Passwords.

Imported rows are useful for search quality, but password copy still depends on what the live applepw lookup can resolve.

Local Storage

The extension stores only non-secret metadata in a local SQLite database:

domain

username

OTP availability

first-seen timestamp

last-seen timestamp

last-used timestamp

Passwords and one-time codes are never written to disk by the extension.

Commands