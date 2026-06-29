From

Capture anything into Fromly without leaving Raycast.

Fromly is an outliner that understands what you write. You type the way you think — "lunch with Marina tomorrow", "call the bank", "idea for the launch" — and Fromly figures out whether it's a note, a task or an event, dates it and files it under the right context. No menus, no tagging, no friction. This extension brings that same one-keystroke capture to Raycast on macOS.

Commands

Create in From — Jot down a thought and it lands in today's note. Fromly figures out whether it's a note, task or event, adds the date and applies any @contexts from your text — no menus, you just write.

— Jot down a thought and it lands in today's note. Fromly figures out whether it's a note, task or event, adds the date and applies any from your text — no menus, you just write. Search From — Full-text search across your whole vault. Open any result in the Mac app or on the web.

— Full-text search across your whole vault. Open any result in the Mac app or on the web. Open Today's Note — Jump straight to your daily note.

Create uses Fromly's capture engine via the from:// deep link and requires the Fromly Mac app. Search and Open Today's Note work with just the API token.

Setup

In Fromly, go to Settings → Quick capture → Raycast and generate / copy your API token. Run any From command in Raycast and paste the token into API Token when prompted. That's it. (Self-hosting? Change the Server field to your own instance.)

The token is a long-lived personal token — the same one Fromly uses for its Claude (MCP) integration. Your notes are only ever sent to your own Fromly server.

Tips

Assign a Raycast hotkey to Create in From for instant capture from anywhere.

for instant capture from anywhere. Use Open in Browser to open notes at fromly.app/app when you prefer the web app.

About Fromly

Fromly is your second brain, on web, Mac and iPhone — fast, private, and built to get out of your way. Learn more at fromly.app.