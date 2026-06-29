Capture anything into Fromly without leaving Raycast.
Fromly is an outliner that understands what you write. You type the way you think — "lunch with Marina tomorrow", "call the bank", "idea for the launch" — and Fromly figures out whether it's a note, a task or an event, dates it and files it under the right context. No menus, no tagging, no friction. This extension brings that same one-keystroke capture to Raycast on macOS.
@contexts from your text — no menus, you just write.
Create uses Fromly's capture engine via the
from://deep link and requires the Fromly Mac app. Search and Open Today's Note work with just the API token.
The token is a long-lived personal token — the same one Fromly uses for its Claude (MCP) integration. Your notes are only ever sent to your own Fromly server.
Fromly is your second brain, on web, Mac and iPhone — fast, private, and built to get out of your way. Learn more at fromly.app.