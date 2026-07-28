FMHY Search
Search the FreeMediaHeckYeah (FMHY) wiki database of free resources, websites, and tools directly from Raycast.
This extension parses the official VitePress markdown files from the
fmhy/edit repository, indexes them locally, and supports fast offline search with custom sorting and filters.
Features
- Offline-First Search: Blazing fast search matching title, description, URL, and category names. Renders up to 200 items for fluid UX performance.
- Diff-Based Background Sync: Automatically checks for wiki updates using the GitHub Commit API. If changes are detected, it downloads and re-parses only the modified markdown files (minimizing network usage to <50KB).
- Split Side-Panel Detail View: Displays rich details on the right including descriptions, category navigation paths, alternative links, mirrors, and official socials (Discord, Telegram, GitHub) for the selected resource.
- Recently Opened & Favorites: Remembers your last 10 clicked or copied items and shows them at the top when the search query is empty.
- Starred Picks: Visually highlights community-verified star picks and prioritizes them in sorting. Supports a "Starred Picks Only" filter.
- Quick Category Prefix: Jump straight into categories by typing search prefixes (e.g.
/ai generation or
gaming: emulator or
v: stream).
- NSFW Toggle Preference: Option to toggle adult/NSFW content visibility from your extension preferences.
Commands
Search FMHY
Search and open resources from the FMHY wiki.
- Filter by Category: Use the dropdown accessory at the top right of the list to filter by Category.
- Manual Refresh: Force a rebuild of the database by pressing
Cmd+Shift+R.
- Clear Favorites History: Clear your recently opened items list with
Cmd+Shift+Delete.
Preferences
- NSFW Content: Checkbox to allow showing NSFW categories or results. (Default is SFW-only).
Development and Testing
To run this extension locally:
- Clone this repository:
git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git
cd extensions/fmhy-search
- Install dependencies:
npm install
- Start the Raycast developer server:
npm run dev
License
This project is licensed under the MIT License.