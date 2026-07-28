FMHY Search

Search the FreeMediaHeckYeah (FMHY) wiki database of free resources, websites, and tools directly from Raycast.

This extension parses the official VitePress markdown files from the fmhy/edit repository, indexes them locally, and supports fast offline search with custom sorting and filters.

Features

Offline-First Search: Blazing fast search matching title, description, URL, and category names. Renders up to 200 items for fluid UX performance.

Blazing fast search matching title, description, URL, and category names. Renders up to 200 items for fluid UX performance. Diff-Based Background Sync: Automatically checks for wiki updates using the GitHub Commit API. If changes are detected, it downloads and re-parses only the modified markdown files (minimizing network usage to <50KB).

Automatically checks for wiki updates using the GitHub Commit API. If changes are detected, it downloads and re-parses only the modified markdown files (minimizing network usage to <50KB). Split Side-Panel Detail View: Displays rich details on the right including descriptions, category navigation paths, alternative links, mirrors, and official socials (Discord, Telegram, GitHub) for the selected resource.

Displays rich details on the right including descriptions, category navigation paths, alternative links, mirrors, and official socials (Discord, Telegram, GitHub) for the selected resource. Recently Opened & Favorites: Remembers your last 10 clicked or copied items and shows them at the top when the search query is empty.

Remembers your last 10 clicked or copied items and shows them at the top when the search query is empty. Starred Picks: Visually highlights community-verified star picks and prioritizes them in sorting. Supports a "Starred Picks Only" filter.

Visually highlights community-verified star picks and prioritizes them in sorting. Supports a "Starred Picks Only" filter. Quick Category Prefix: Jump straight into categories by typing search prefixes (e.g. /ai generation or gaming: emulator or v: stream ).

Jump straight into categories by typing search prefixes (e.g. or or ). NSFW Toggle Preference: Option to toggle adult/NSFW content visibility from your extension preferences.

Commands

Search FMHY

Search and open resources from the FMHY wiki.

Filter by Category: Use the dropdown accessory at the top right of the list to filter by Category.

Use the dropdown accessory at the top right of the list to filter by Category. Manual Refresh: Force a rebuild of the database by pressing Cmd+Shift+R .

Force a rebuild of the database by pressing . Clear Favorites History: Clear your recently opened items list with Cmd+Shift+Delete .

Preferences

NSFW Content: Checkbox to allow showing NSFW categories or results. (Default is SFW-only).

Development and Testing

To run this extension locally:

Clone this repository: git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git cd extensions/fmhy-search Install dependencies: npm install Start the Raycast developer server: npm run dev

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License.