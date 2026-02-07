Leader Key for Raycast

A Vim-style leader key extension for Raycast that enables quick navigation through hierarchical menus using single keystrokes. Organize your apps, commands, and shortcuts into logical groups for lightning-fast access.

Features

🗂️ Hierarchical Organization

Nested Groups : Create folders to organize related actions

: Create folders to organize related actions Single-Key Navigation : Navigate with individual keystrokes (no chord combinations)

: Navigate with individual keystrokes (no chord combinations) Breadcrumb Navigation : Visual indication of your current location

: Visual indication of your current location Auto-Reset: Configurable timeout to return to root menu

🚀 Action Types

Applications : Launch apps with file-based or name-based targeting

: Launch apps with file-based or name-based targeting URLs : Open websites or Raycast deeplinks

: Open websites or Raycast deeplinks Folders : Open directories in Finder

: Open directories in Finder Commands: Execute shell commands

⚙️ Configuration Management

Import/Export : Share configurations via JSON files

: Share configurations via JSON files Legacy Migration : Automatic upgrade from flat key sequences

: Automatic upgrade from flat key sequences Conflict Detection : Prevents duplicate keys within groups

: Prevents duplicate keys within groups Visual Editor: Intuitive forms for adding and editing items

🎯 Smart UI/UX

Type-based Grouping : Items organized by type for easy scanning

: Items organized by type for easy scanning Dynamic Icons : App-specific icons and contextual indicators

: App-specific icons and contextual indicators Real-time Search : Type to navigate, with context-aware hints

: Type to navigate, with context-aware hints Comprehensive Actions: Edit, delete, add, and navigate with keyboard shortcuts

Quick Start

Install the extension in Raycast Run Leader Key command Press any key to see available actions Use ⌘N to add new actions or ⌘⇧N to add groups

Default Configuration

The extension comes with a basic setup:

c → Calculator a → Applications/ ├── f → Finder └── t → Terminal

Usage Examples

Simple Actions

Press c to open Calculator

to open Calculator Press a then f to open Finder via Applications group

Creating Groups

Press ⌘⇧N to create a new group Set a key (e.g., d for "Dev Tools") Add actions to the group using ⌘N

Action Types

Applications:

Use app bundle paths: /Applications/Visual Studio Code.app

Or simple names: Visual Studio Code

URLs:

Websites: https://github.com

Raycast deeplinks: raycast://extensions/raycast/system/quit-all-applications

Commands:

Shell scripts: open ~/Downloads

Complex commands: git status && git pull

Configuration

Preferences

Auto-Reset Timeout : Enable/disable automatic return to root

: Enable/disable automatic return to root Timeout Duration: Set timeout between 2.5-6 seconds

Import/Export

Export: Use Export Config command to save your setup Import: Use Import Config command to load shared configurations Share: JSON files are compatible across installations

JSON Format

{ "type" : "group" , "actions" : [ { "key" : "c" , "type" : "application" , "label" : "Calculator" , "value" : "/System/Applications/Calculator.app" } , { "key" : "a" , "type" : "group" , "label" : "Applications" , "actions" : [ { "key" : "f" , "type" : "application" , "label" : "Finder" , "value" : "/System/Library/CoreServices/Finder.app" } ] } ] }

Keyboard Shortcuts

Navigation

Any Key : Navigate to action or group

: Navigate to action or group Backspace : Go back to parent group

: Go back to parent group Escape: Reset to root menu

Management

⌘N : Add new action

: Add new action ⌘⇧N : Add new group

: Add new group ⌘E : Edit current item

: Edit current item ⌘⌫ : Delete current item

: Delete current item ⌘C: Copy action value

Migration from v1

If you used the previous version with flat key sequences, your configuration will be automatically migrated to the new hierarchical format. Multi-character sequences like ac become nested structures ( a → c ).

Tips & Best Practices

Organization Strategies

By Category : Group similar apps ( dev/ , media/ , utils/ )

: Group similar apps ( , , ) By Frequency : Put most-used items at root level

: Put most-used items at root level By Workflow: Create project-specific groups

Key Selection

Use mnemonic keys ( c for Calculator, t for Terminal)

for Calculator, for Terminal) Keep frequently used actions on single keystrokes

Use logical groupings ( a for Applications, u for URLs)

Performance

The extension has minimal startup time

Nested navigation is instant

Large configurations (100+ items) perform well

Troubleshooting

Actions not working?

Check file paths for applications

Verify URLs are complete and valid

Test shell commands in Terminal first

Keys not responding?

Clear configuration and rebuild if migration failed

Check for key conflicts within groups

Ensure timeout isn't too short

Import/Export issues?

Validate JSON format

Check that all required fields are present

Use Export to see proper format

Inspiration & Compatibility

This Raycast extension was inspired by mikker's Leader Key app for macOS. The JSON configuration format is designed to be compatible, allowing easy migration and sharing of configurations between both tools.

While this extension brings the leader key concept to Raycast with additional features like real-time navigation and Raycast-specific integrations, it maintains the same hierarchical philosophy that makes mikker's original app so effective.

Contributing

This extension is part of the Raycast ecosystem. For issues or feature requests, please check the repository or contact the maintainer.

License

MIT