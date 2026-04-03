Google Contacts

Browse, search, and manage your Google Contacts directly from Raycast — create, edit, delete, and action contacts without leaving your keyboard.

Setup

This extension requires a Google Cloud OAuth Client ID. Each user creates their own — it takes about 2 minutes.

1. Enable the People API

Go to the People API page in your Google Cloud Console and click Enable.

If you don't have a Google Cloud project yet, create one first.

2. Configure the OAuth Consent Screen

Go to OAuth consent screen and configure:

User Type : External

: External Fill in the required fields (app name, support email, developer email)

Skip scopes (the extension requests them at runtime)

Add your Google account as a test user

Save and continue through all steps

3. Create an OAuth Client ID

Go to Credentials:

Click + Create Credentials → OAuth client ID Application type: iOS Bundle ID: com.raycast Click Create Copy the Client ID (looks like 123456789-xxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com )

4. Enter the Client ID in Raycast

Open any Google Contacts command in Raycast. It will prompt you for the Client ID in extension preferences. Paste it and you're done.

Commands

Search Contacts

Browse all your Google Contacts with three view modes:

List — full-width list with email, phone, and group accessories

— full-width list with email, phone, and group accessories Detail — split-pane with a metadata panel showing all contact fields

— split-pane with a metadata panel showing all contact fields Grid — avatar grid for visual browsing

Use the dropdown in the search bar to switch views. Filter contacts by typing — searches across name, email, phone, and company.

Actions: Edit, Delete, Compose Email, Call, Copy Name/Email/Phone, Open in Google Contacts.

Create Contact

Full form for adding a new contact:

First name, last name, email, phone, company, job title, notes

Additional fields section with secondary email, phone, and label picker

Also used for editing — select "Edit Contact" from Search Contacts to open the form pre-populated.

Quick Add Contact

Add a contact directly from the Raycast command bar without opening a window. Tab through:

First name (required)

(required) Last name (required)

(required) Email (optional)

Shows a warning if a contact with the same name already exists.

Google Contacts Tool (AI)

Exposes contact operations to Raycast AI:

Search contacts by name, email, or phone

View full contact details

Create, update, and delete contacts (with confirmation)

FAQ

Why iOS application type? Raycast uses a custom URI redirect ( com.raycast://oauth ) which Google only allows for iOS app types. This is standard for all Raycast extensions using Google OAuth.

Why do I need my own Client ID? Google requires each OAuth app to go through a verification process for published credentials. By using your own Client ID, you avoid this restriction and maintain full control over your API access.

Is my data safe? All authentication is handled locally by Raycast's built-in OAuth PKCE flow. Your tokens are stored securely in your system keychain. The extension never transmits data anywhere other than directly to Google's APIs.