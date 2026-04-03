Browse, search, and manage your Google Contacts directly from Raycast — create, edit, delete, and action contacts without leaving your keyboard.
This extension requires a Google Cloud OAuth Client ID. Each user creates their own — it takes about 2 minutes.
Go to the People API page in your Google Cloud Console and click Enable.
If you don't have a Google Cloud project yet, create one first.
Go to OAuth consent screen and configure:
Go to Credentials:
com.raycast
123456789-xxxx.apps.googleusercontent.com)
Open any Google Contacts command in Raycast. It will prompt you for the Client ID in extension preferences. Paste it and you're done.
Browse all your Google Contacts with three view modes:
Use the dropdown in the search bar to switch views. Filter contacts by typing — searches across name, email, phone, and company.
Actions: Edit, Delete, Compose Email, Call, Copy Name/Email/Phone, Open in Google Contacts.
Full form for adding a new contact:
Also used for editing — select "Edit Contact" from Search Contacts to open the form pre-populated.
Add a contact directly from the Raycast command bar without opening a window. Tab through:
Shows a warning if a contact with the same name already exists.
Exposes contact operations to Raycast AI:
Why iOS application type?
Raycast uses a custom URI redirect (
com.raycast://oauth) which Google only allows for iOS app types. This is standard for all Raycast extensions using Google OAuth.
Why do I need my own Client ID? Google requires each OAuth app to go through a verification process for published credentials. By using your own Client ID, you avoid this restriction and maintain full control over your API access.
Is my data safe? All authentication is handled locally by Raycast's built-in OAuth PKCE flow. Your tokens are stored securely in your system keychain. The extension never transmits data anywhere other than directly to Google's APIs.