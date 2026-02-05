Dutch Article (de / het)
A Raycast extension to quickly check whether a Dutch noun uses de or het.
What it does
Type a Dutch word and instantly see which article it takes:
Useful for Dutch learners who want a fast, distraction-free lookup without opening a browser.
How to use
- Open Raycast
- Run Look Up Dutch Article
- Enter a Dutch noun
- Get de or het immediately
Examples
-
huis → het
-
boek → het
-
tafel → de
-
auto → de
Who is this for
- Dutch language learners (NT2, B1–C1)
- People writing Dutch professionally
- Anyone tired of guessing 😄
Notes
- This extension focuses on common singular nouns.
- Some edge cases and loanwords may vary by usage.
Screenshots
License
MIT