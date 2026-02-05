Dutch Article (de / het)

A Raycast extension to quickly check whether a Dutch noun uses de or het.

What it does

Type a Dutch word and instantly see which article it takes:

het huis

de tafel

Useful for Dutch learners who want a fast, distraction-free lookup without opening a browser.

How to use

Open Raycast Run Look Up Dutch Article Enter a Dutch noun Get de or het immediately

Examples

huis → het

→ boek → het

→ tafel → de

→ auto → de

Who is this for

Dutch language learners (NT2, B1–C1)

People writing Dutch professionally

Anyone tired of guessing 😄

Notes

This extension focuses on common singular nouns.

Some edge cases and loanwords may vary by usage.

Screenshots

License

MIT