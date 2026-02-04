StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Stealth AI

In-line AI formatting. (1) Change model in Raycast Settings > AI > Quick AI Model. (2) Set custom Hotkey & Alias per action in Settings.
Stealth AI

In-line AI formatting using Raycast AI. Works on both macOS and Windows.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Select Text: Highlight any text in any app.
  2. Run Action: Trigger a "Stealth Action" via Raycast search, hotkey, or alias.
  3. Pasted Result: The AI processes the text and pastes the result directly over your selection.

Demo:

https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/3072d252-adf8-4272-906c-02434c9817d6

Installation:

  • run this code from your terminal

git clone https://github.com/ahmed-exov/Raycast--Stealth-AI.git && cd Raycast--Stealth-AI && npm install && npm run dev

  • Open Raycast settings > Extensions > Stealth AI and assign shortcuts and aliases
  • Start using in your favorite text editor

🖥️ Platform Support

  • macOS: Full support with improved focus management
  • Windows: Full support via Raycast Windows public beta

⚙️ Configuration & Customization

1. AI Model Selection

You can change which AI model is used for these actions globally:

  • Open Raycast Settings (Command + , on macOS, Ctrl + , on Windows)
  • Navigate to the AI tab
  • Change the Quick AI Model selection.

2. Hotkeys & Aliases

To make these actions truly "stealth", it is highly recommended to set up custom hotkeys or aliases for your most used actions:

  • Open Raycast Settings > Extensions
  • Search for Stealth AI
  • Set a Hotkey (e.g., Control + F for Fix Grammar) or an Alias (e.g., fx) for each command.

3. Custom Prompts (Multiline)

If you want to tweak the prompt for an action:

  • Run the action without selecting any text.
  • Or, click the "Edit Prompt" button/shortcut (Cmd + Shift + E) in the notification that appears while an action is running.
  • This opens a multiline editor where you can customize the prompt to your liking.

🛠️ Included Actions

  • Stealth Action 1 (Fix Grammar): Fixes typos and grammar errors.
  • Stealth Action 2 (Make Concise): Shortens text while preserving meaning.
  • Stealth Action 3 (Create List): Converts text into a bullet point list.
  • Stealth Action 4 (Make Professional): Rewrites text for business communication.
  • Stealth Action 5 (Simplify): Makes complex text easier to understand.
  • Actions 6-9: Fully customizable slots for your own custom AI prompts.
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Productivity
