Stealth AI
In-line AI formatting using Raycast AI. Works on both macOS and Windows.
🚀 Getting Started
- Select Text: Highlight any text in any app.
- Run Action: Trigger a "Stealth Action" via Raycast search, hotkey, or alias.
- Pasted Result: The AI processes the text and pastes the result directly over your selection.
Demo:
https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/3072d252-adf8-4272-906c-02434c9817d6
Installation:
- run this code from your terminal
git clone https://github.com/ahmed-exov/Raycast--Stealth-AI.git && cd Raycast--Stealth-AI && npm install && npm run dev
- Open Raycast settings > Extensions > Stealth AI and assign shortcuts and aliases
- Start using in your favorite text editor
🖥️ Platform Support
- macOS: Full support with improved focus management
- Windows: Full support via Raycast Windows public beta
⚙️ Configuration & Customization
1. AI Model Selection
You can change which AI model is used for these actions globally:
- Open Raycast Settings (
Command + , on macOS,
Ctrl + , on Windows)
- Navigate to the AI tab
- Change the Quick AI Model selection.
2. Hotkeys & Aliases
To make these actions truly "stealth", it is highly recommended to set up custom hotkeys or aliases for your most used actions:
- Open Raycast Settings > Extensions
- Search for Stealth AI
- Set a Hotkey (e.g.,
Control + F for Fix Grammar) or an Alias (e.g.,
fx) for each command.
3. Custom Prompts (Multiline)
If you want to tweak the prompt for an action:
- Run the action without selecting any text.
- Or, click the "Edit Prompt" button/shortcut (
Cmd + Shift + E) in the notification that appears while an action is running.
- This opens a multiline editor where you can customize the prompt to your liking.
🛠️ Included Actions
- Stealth Action 1 (Fix Grammar): Fixes typos and grammar errors.
- Stealth Action 2 (Make Concise): Shortens text while preserving meaning.
- Stealth Action 3 (Create List): Converts text into a bullet point list.
- Stealth Action 4 (Make Professional): Rewrites text for business communication.
- Stealth Action 5 (Simplify): Makes complex text easier to understand.
- Actions 6-9: Fully customizable slots for your own custom AI prompts.