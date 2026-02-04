Stealth AI

In-line AI formatting using Raycast AI. Works on both macOS and Windows.

🚀 Getting Started

Select Text: Highlight any text in any app. Run Action: Trigger a "Stealth Action" via Raycast search, hotkey, or alias. Pasted Result: The AI processes the text and pastes the result directly over your selection.

Demo:

https://github.com/user-attachments/assets/3072d252-adf8-4272-906c-02434c9817d6

Installation:

run this code from your terminal

git clone https://github.com/ahmed-exov/Raycast--Stealth-AI.git && cd Raycast--Stealth-AI && npm install && npm run dev

Open Raycast settings > Extensions > Stealth AI and assign shortcuts and aliases

Start using in your favorite text editor

🖥️ Platform Support

macOS : Full support with improved focus management

: Full support with improved focus management Windows: Full support via Raycast Windows public beta

⚙️ Configuration & Customization

1. AI Model Selection

You can change which AI model is used for these actions globally:

Open Raycast Settings ( Command + , on macOS, Ctrl + , on Windows)

( on macOS, on Windows) Navigate to the AI tab

tab Change the Quick AI Model selection.

2. Hotkeys & Aliases

To make these actions truly "stealth", it is highly recommended to set up custom hotkeys or aliases for your most used actions:

Open Raycast Settings > Extensions

> Search for Stealth AI

Set a Hotkey (e.g., Control + F for Fix Grammar) or an Alias (e.g., fx ) for each command.

3. Custom Prompts (Multiline)

If you want to tweak the prompt for an action:

Run the action without selecting any text .

. Or, click the "Edit Prompt" button/shortcut ( Cmd + Shift + E ) in the notification that appears while an action is running.

button/shortcut ( ) in the notification that appears while an action is running. This opens a multiline editor where you can customize the prompt to your liking.

🛠️ Included Actions