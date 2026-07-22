Contra for Raycast

Track your Contra finances, invoices, revenue, and active projects — without leaving Raycast.

Commands

Finance Dashboard — available / pending / escrow balance, recent revenue, outstanding & past-due invoices, and recent wallet transactions.

— available / pending / escrow balance, recent revenue, outstanding & past-due invoices, and recent wallet transactions. Active Projects — engagements derived from your sent invoices, grouped by linked project with client, status, and totals.

— engagements derived from your sent invoices, grouped by linked project with client, status, and totals. Create Invoice — draft a standalone invoice (client, line items, due date, fees) with a preview step before it is sent.

— draft a standalone invoice (client, line items, due date, fees) with a preview step before it is sent. Contra Menu Bar — pending balance in the menu bar, past-due alerts, and the next due invoice (refreshes every 30 min).

How it works

There is no public Contra REST API. Contra exposes an official MCP server at https://contra.com/mcp , secured with standard OAuth 2.0 (PKCE + dynamic client registration). This extension:

Registers a public OAuth client dynamically on first launch ( /api/mcp/oauth/register ). Runs Raycast's PKCE flow against /api/mcp/oauth/authorize → /api/mcp/oauth/token (scope mcp:tools ). Acts as an MCP client ( @modelcontextprotocol/sdk , streamable HTTP) and calls Contra tools such as list_invoices_sent , list_contractor_transactions , and list_chat_conversations .

Tokens (and the registered client_id ) are stored in Raycast's secure OAuth storage / LocalStorage . Sign in once; refresh tokens keep the session alive.

Develop

npm install npm run dev # ray develop — opens the commands in Raycast npm run lint # ray lint

Notes / limitations