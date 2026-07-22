Track your Contra finances, invoices, revenue, and active projects — without leaving Raycast.
There is no public Contra REST API. Contra exposes an official MCP server at
https://contra.com/mcp, secured with standard OAuth 2.0 (PKCE + dynamic client registration). This extension:
/api/mcp/oauth/register).
/api/mcp/oauth/authorize →
/api/mcp/oauth/token (scope
mcp:tools).
@modelcontextprotocol/sdk, streamable HTTP) and calls Contra tools such as
list_invoices_sent,
list_contractor_transactions, and
list_chat_conversations.
Tokens (and the registered
client_id) are stored in Raycast's secure OAuth storage /
LocalStorage. Sign in once; refresh tokens keep the session alive.
npm install
npm run dev # ray develop — opens the commands in Raycast
npm run lint # ray lint
linkedProject field — Contra exposes no standalone "list projects" tool, so engagements without invoices won't appear.
CURRENCY:amount (e.g.
USD:495.00000000) and are parsed/formatted client-side.