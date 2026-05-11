A simple all-in-one class schedule manager for Raycast. See what's coming up next, browse your full week, and join meetings — all without leaving your keyboard.
|Command
|Description
|Today
|See your next upcoming class and all of today's courses
|Schedule for the Week
|Browse your full week by day
|Manage Schedules
|Create, edit, and organize courses and schedule groups
|Next Up Menu Bar
|Persistent menu bar item with your next class
|Add Ephemeral Course
|Add a temporary one-day course
Open Manage Schedules → press
↵ (Enter) → select Create New Group → type a name (e.g., "AY 2025–2026 Sem 2") → press
↵.
Your first group is automatically set as the active group — this is the group used by all other commands.
Inside your group, select Group Settings → Add Course.
Fill in:
Introduction to Computer Science
CS 101
Press
⌘↵ to save.
One course can have multiple meeting patterns — for example, a MWF lecture and a Tuesday lab session. In the course form, press
⌘N to add a second slot. Press
⌘⇧N to remove the last slot.
Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Next Up and enable Next Up Menu Bar. The item will appear in your macOS menu bar and update automatically.
Open Manage Schedules. Use the group picker in the top-right corner of the search bar to switch between groups. The selected group becomes active for all commands.
Each course supports the following fields:
|Field
|Description
|Title
|Course name (required)
|Course Code
|Short identifier shown as a tag (e.g.,
CS 101)
|Schedule Slots
|Days, start time, end time, room, meeting link (up to 3 slots per course)
|Color
|Color tint for the course icon (9 named colors + custom hex)
|Icon
|Raycast icon for quick visual identification (27 options)
|Units
|Academic credit units
|Class Link
|Primary course URL (LMS, class page, etc.)
|Extra Link
|Secondary URL (e.g., shared notes, resource page)
|Professor
|Name and email — tap "Email Professor" to open Mail
|Ephemeral
|One-day temporary course that auto-expires
An ephemeral course is a temporary entry that automatically disappears the next day. Use it for:
Use the Add Ephemeral Course command for the fastest flow — just enter the title, time, and room. The course is added to your active group and removed automatically at midnight the next day.
You can also mark any course as ephemeral in the full course form inside Manage Schedules.
Save a set of schedule slots as a template to quickly reuse common meeting patterns across courses. When adding or editing a course, open the action panel to apply a saved template — it pre-fills all slot days, times, and rooms in one step.
Next Up automatically checks for time conflicts when you save a course. If the new slot overlaps with an existing course in the same group on the same day, the save is blocked and a toast shows which course conflicts and on which day. Edit the times to resolve before saving.
Back up or transfer your schedule data using the Export to File and Import from File actions in Manage Schedules.
~/Downloads).
Set the export folder and import file path in Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Next Up.
Both preferences are optional. If not set, export will use your Downloads folder. For import, configure the file path in preferences, then trigger it manually using the
⌘⇧I shortcut or "Import from File" action in Manage Schedules.
Open View Statistics (
⌘⇧S) in Manage Schedules to see a summary of your active group:
Groups you no longer actively use can be archived instead of deleted. Archived groups are hidden from the main list and all other commands, but their data is preserved. Toggle visibility with
⌘⇧A in Manage Schedules.
|Action
|Shortcut
|View Course Details
⌘E
|Open Meeting Link
⌘↵
|Manage Schedules (from any list)
⌘⇧M
|Action
|Shortcut
|Create New Group
⌘⇧N
|Show / Hide Archived
⌘⇧A
|Refresh Data
⌘R
|Import from File
⌘⇧I
|Export to File
⌘⇧O
|View Statistics
⌘⇧S
|Action
|Shortcut
|Show All Courses
⌘⇧L
|Show Ephemeral Only
⌘⇧E
|Show Active Group Only
⌘⇧G
|Show Conflicts Only
⌘⇧C
|Action
|Shortcut
|Add Course
⌘N
|Duplicate Course
⌘D
|Delete Course
⌘⇧X
|Action
|Shortcut
|Add Another Schedule Slot
⌘N
|Remove Last Schedule Slot
⌘⇧N
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open Today
⌘O
All schedule data is stored locally in Raycast's
LocalStorage on your Mac. No account, internet connection, or external service is required.
MIT