Next Up

A simple all-in-one class schedule manager for Raycast. See what's coming up next, browse your full week, and join meetings — all without leaving your keyboard.

Features

Today — Opens today's schedule with your next class highlighted. See all of today's courses at once, tap to view details, and open meeting links with a single keypress.

— Opens today's schedule with your next class highlighted. See all of today's courses at once, tap to view details, and open meeting links with a single keypress. Schedule for the Week — Browse your full weekly schedule with a day-picker dropdown. Today's day is marked with a star ★.

— Browse your full weekly schedule with a day-picker dropdown. Today's day is marked with a star ★. Manage Schedules — Full CRUD for schedule groups and courses. Create multiple groups (e.g., "Semester 1", "Semester 2"), switch between them, and organize courses with colors, icons, rooms, and meeting links.

— Full CRUD for schedule groups and courses. Create multiple groups (e.g., "Semester 1", "Semester 2"), switch between them, and organize courses with colors, icons, rooms, and meeting links. Next Up Menu Bar — A persistent menu bar item that shows your next class title and start time. Click to see today's full schedule without opening Raycast, or jump straight to your meeting link.

— A persistent menu bar item that shows your next class title and start time. Click to see today's full schedule without opening Raycast, or jump straight to your meeting link. Add Ephemeral Course — Quickly add a one-day temporary course (e.g., a study group or special lecture). It auto-expires and disappears the next day — no cleanup needed.

Commands

Command Description Today See your next upcoming class and all of today's courses Schedule for the Week Browse your full week by day Manage Schedules Create, edit, and organize courses and schedule groups Next Up Menu Bar Persistent menu bar item with your next class Add Ephemeral Course Add a temporary one-day course

Getting Started

1. Create a Schedule Group

Open Manage Schedules → press ↵ (Enter) → select Create New Group → type a name (e.g., "AY 2025–2026 Sem 2") → press ↵ .

Your first group is automatically set as the active group — this is the group used by all other commands.

2. Add Courses

Inside your group, select Group Settings → Add Course.

Fill in:

Title (required) — e.g., Introduction to Computer Science

(required) — e.g., Course Code — e.g., CS 101

— e.g., Schedule Slot — pick days (Mon/Tue/Wed...), start time, end time, and room

— pick days (Mon/Tue/Wed...), start time, end time, and room Color and Icon — for visual identification

and — for visual identification Professor and Links — optional quick-access fields

Press ⌘↵ to save.

3. Add Multiple Time Slots

One course can have multiple meeting patterns — for example, a MWF lecture and a Tuesday lab session. In the course form, press ⌘N to add a second slot. Press ⌘⇧N to remove the last slot.

4. Enable the Menu Bar

Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Next Up and enable Next Up Menu Bar. The item will appear in your macOS menu bar and update automatically.

5. Switch Between Semester Groups

Open Manage Schedules. Use the group picker in the top-right corner of the search bar to switch between groups. The selected group becomes active for all commands.

Course Details

Each course supports the following fields:

Field Description Title Course name (required) Course Code Short identifier shown as a tag (e.g., CS 101 ) Schedule Slots Days, start time, end time, room, meeting link (up to 3 slots per course) Color Color tint for the course icon (9 named colors + custom hex) Icon Raycast icon for quick visual identification (27 options) Units Academic credit units Class Link Primary course URL (LMS, class page, etc.) Extra Link Secondary URL (e.g., shared notes, resource page) Professor Name and email — tap "Email Professor" to open Mail Ephemeral One-day temporary course that auto-expires

Ephemeral Courses

An ephemeral course is a temporary entry that automatically disappears the next day. Use it for:

One-off study sessions

Guest lectures

Rescheduled classes

Any event that doesn't belong in your permanent schedule

Use the Add Ephemeral Course command for the fastest flow — just enter the title, time, and room. The course is added to your active group and removed automatically at midnight the next day.

You can also mark any course as ephemeral in the full course form inside Manage Schedules.

Schedule Templates

Save a set of schedule slots as a template to quickly reuse common meeting patterns across courses. When adding or editing a course, open the action panel to apply a saved template — it pre-fills all slot days, times, and rooms in one step.

Conflict Detection

Next Up automatically checks for time conflicts when you save a course. If the new slot overlaps with an existing course in the same group on the same day, the save is blocked and a toast shows which course conflicts and on which day. Edit the times to resolve before saving.

Import & Export

Back up or transfer your schedule data using the Export to File and Import from File actions in Manage Schedules.

Export saves a JSON snapshot to the folder configured in Extension Preferences (default: ~/Downloads ).

saves a JSON snapshot to the folder configured in Extension Preferences (default: ). Import reads a previously exported file and merges groups that don't already exist by name.

Set the export folder and import file path in Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Next Up.

Both preferences are optional. If not set, export will use your Downloads folder. For import, configure the file path in preferences, then trigger it manually using the ⌘⇧I shortcut or "Import from File" action in Manage Schedules.

Statistics

Open View Statistics ( ⌘⇧S ) in Manage Schedules to see a summary of your active group:

Total courses and units

Total weekly hours

Hours per day

Busiest day of the week

Group Archiving

Groups you no longer actively use can be archived instead of deleted. Archived groups are hidden from the main list and all other commands, but their data is preserved. Toggle visibility with ⌘⇧A in Manage Schedules.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Today / Schedule for the Week

Action Shortcut View Course Details ⌘E Open Meeting Link ⌘↵ Manage Schedules (from any list) ⌘⇧M

Manage Schedules — Global

Action Shortcut Create New Group ⌘⇧N Show / Hide Archived ⌘⇧A Refresh Data ⌘R Import from File ⌘⇧I Export to File ⌘⇧O View Statistics ⌘⇧S

Manage Schedules — Course Filters

Action Shortcut Show All Courses ⌘⇧L Show Ephemeral Only ⌘⇧E Show Active Group Only ⌘⇧G Show Conflicts Only ⌘⇧C

Manage Schedules — Course Actions

Action Shortcut Add Course ⌘N Duplicate Course ⌘D Delete Course ⌘⇧X

Course Form

Action Shortcut Add Another Schedule Slot ⌘N Remove Last Schedule Slot ⌘⇧N

Menu Bar

Action Shortcut Open Today ⌘O

Data Storage

All schedule data is stored locally in Raycast's LocalStorage on your Mac. No account, internet connection, or external service is required.

License

MIT