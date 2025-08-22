StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Looma.fm

Shuffle and play amazing and relaxing music by Adi Goldstein
AvatarAdi Goldstein
Overview

Looma.FM

Stream beautiful ambient music and meditation sessions by Adi Goldstein directly within Raycast.

Features

🎵 Ambient Music Streaming - Continuous playback of relaxing ambient tracks
🧘‍♀️ Meditation Sessions - Single-session meditation tracks that auto-stop
🔀 Smart Shuffle - Randomized track selection for variety
⏯️ Native Controls - Play, pause, stop, and skip with keyboard shortcuts
🎧 Real-time Streaming - High-quality audio playback with progress tracking
🪷 Beautiful UI - Clean interface with lotus-inspired design

Commands

  • Looma.FM Music - Main ambient music player with continuous streaming
  • Pause Looma.FM - Pause/resume current audio
  • Reshuffle Looma.FM - Play new random track
  • Stop Looma.FM - Stop all audio playback
  • Short Meditation - Single meditation session (auto-stops when complete)

About

Looma.FM features the ambient and meditation music of Adi Goldstein, designed to enhance focus, relaxation, and mindfulness. Each track is carefully crafted to provide a serene soundscape for work, study, or meditation.

The extension streams music from cloud storage and uses native macOS audio playback for the highest quality listening experience.

License

MIT

Media
