Looma.FM

Stream beautiful ambient music and meditation sessions by Adi Goldstein directly within Raycast.

Features

🎵 Ambient Music Streaming - Continuous playback of relaxing ambient tracks

🧘‍♀️ Meditation Sessions - Single-session meditation tracks that auto-stop

🔀 Smart Shuffle - Randomized track selection for variety

⏯️ Native Controls - Play, pause, stop, and skip with keyboard shortcuts

🎧 Real-time Streaming - High-quality audio playback with progress tracking

🪷 Beautiful UI - Clean interface with lotus-inspired design

Commands

Looma.FM Music - Main ambient music player with continuous streaming

- Main ambient music player with continuous streaming Pause Looma.FM - Pause/resume current audio

- Pause/resume current audio Reshuffle Looma.FM - Play new random track

- Play new random track Stop Looma.FM - Stop all audio playback

- Stop all audio playback Short Meditation - Single meditation session (auto-stops when complete)

About

Looma.FM features the ambient and meditation music of Adi Goldstein, designed to enhance focus, relaxation, and mindfulness. Each track is carefully crafted to provide a serene soundscape for work, study, or meditation.

The extension streams music from cloud storage and uses native macOS audio playback for the highest quality listening experience.

License

MIT