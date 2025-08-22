Stream beautiful ambient music and meditation sessions by Adi Goldstein directly within Raycast.
🎵 Ambient Music Streaming - Continuous playback of relaxing ambient tracks
🧘♀️ Meditation Sessions - Single-session meditation tracks that auto-stop
🔀 Smart Shuffle - Randomized track selection for variety
⏯️ Native Controls - Play, pause, stop, and skip with keyboard shortcuts
🎧 Real-time Streaming - High-quality audio playback with progress tracking
🪷 Beautiful UI - Clean interface with lotus-inspired design
Looma.FM features the ambient and meditation music of Adi Goldstein, designed to enhance focus, relaxation, and mindfulness. Each track is carefully crafted to provide a serene soundscape for work, study, or meditation.
The extension streams music from cloud storage and uses native macOS audio playback for the highest quality listening experience.
MIT