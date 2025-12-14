StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Hijri Converter

Convert dates between Hijri (Islamic) and Gregorian calendars with live preview, calendar view, and menu bar access.
AvatarAdel Enazi
New
Install Extension
Overview

Hijri Converter

Convert dates between Hijri (Islamic) and Gregorian calendars directly from Raycast.

Features

  • Convert Hijri to Gregorian - Enter a Hijri date and get the Gregorian equivalent with live preview
  • Convert Gregorian to Hijri - Enter a Gregorian date and get the Hijri equivalent with live preview
  • Show Today's Date - View today's date in both Hijri and Gregorian calendars side by side
  • View Hijri Calendar - Browse upcoming days in the Hijri calendar (14 days)
  • Menu Bar Access - Always see the current Hijri date in your menu bar

Usage

All commands default to today's date for convenience. Simply adjust the day, month, or year fields as needed and press Enter to convert and copy the result to your clipboard.

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • Cmd + H - Copy Hijri date
  • Cmd + G - Copy Gregorian date
  • Cmd + C - Copy both dates
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
Productivity
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyAcceptable Use PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.