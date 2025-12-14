Hijri Converter

Convert dates between Hijri (Islamic) and Gregorian calendars directly from Raycast.

Features

Convert Hijri to Gregorian - Enter a Hijri date and get the Gregorian equivalent with live preview

- Enter a Hijri date and get the Gregorian equivalent with live preview Convert Gregorian to Hijri - Enter a Gregorian date and get the Hijri equivalent with live preview

- Enter a Gregorian date and get the Hijri equivalent with live preview Show Today's Date - View today's date in both Hijri and Gregorian calendars side by side

- View today's date in both Hijri and Gregorian calendars side by side View Hijri Calendar - Browse upcoming days in the Hijri calendar (14 days)

- Browse upcoming days in the Hijri calendar (14 days) Menu Bar Access - Always see the current Hijri date in your menu bar

Usage

All commands default to today's date for convenience. Simply adjust the day, month, or year fields as needed and press Enter to convert and copy the result to your clipboard.

Keyboard Shortcuts