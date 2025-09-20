Nepali Calendar for Raycast

View the Nepali month calendar directly within Raycast. This extension allows you to quickly check dates, navigate through months and years, and view the calendar in either English or Nepali.

Features

Monthly Calendar View : Displays the full calendar for the current Nepali month.

: Displays the full calendar for the current Nepali month. Easy Navigation : Seamlessly move to the previous/next month or year using keyboard shortcuts.

: Seamlessly move to the previous/next month or year using keyboard shortcuts. Go to Today : Instantly jump back to the current month's view.

: Instantly jump back to the current month's view. Dual Language Support : Switch between English and Nepali for dates and labels.

: Switch between English and Nepali for dates and labels. Customizable Week Start : Set the first day of the week to either Sunday or Monday.

: Set the first day of the week to either Sunday or Monday. Copy to Clipboard: Copy today's Nepali date to the clipboard.

Preferences

You can customize the extension's behavior in the Raycast preferences:

First Day of Week : Choose whether the calendar week starts on Sunday or Monday.

: Choose whether the calendar week starts on Sunday or Monday. Language: Select the display language for the calendar (English or Nepali).

Keyboard Shortcuts