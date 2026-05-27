Manage your tasks directly from Raycast with Pinwork, a GTD-inspired task management app for macOS.
|Command
|Description
|Show Today
|View tasks scheduled for today
|Show Inbox
|View unscheduled tasks in your inbox
|Show Next
|View upcoming tasks for the next few days
|Quick Add Task
|Add a new task using natural language
|Search Tasks
|Search across all your tasks
|Show Projects
|View all projects and their tasks
The Quick Add command supports Pinwork's natural language parsing. You can include project, tags, dates, and more in a single line:
Buy groceries #errands !tomorrow
Review PR :ProjectName !fri