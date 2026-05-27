Pinwork

Manage your tasks directly from Raycast with Pinwork, a GTD-inspired task management app for macOS.

Prerequisites

Pinwork must be installed and running on your Mac

Join the TestFlight beta

Commands

Command Description Show Today View tasks scheduled for today Show Inbox View unscheduled tasks in your inbox Show Next View upcoming tasks for the next few days Quick Add Task Add a new task using natural language Search Tasks Search across all your tasks Show Projects View all projects and their tasks

Quick Add

The Quick Add command supports Pinwork's natural language parsing. You can include project, tags, dates, and more in a single line:

Buy groceries #errands !tomorrow Review PR :ProjectName !fri

Preferences