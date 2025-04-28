A Raycast extension to check if you are logged in to AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure CLIs.
This extension provides a quick overview of your login status across multiple cloud providers directly from Raycast. It's particularly useful when working on cloud-agnostic projects or managing multi-cloud infrastructure.
aws) - For AWS status check
gcloud) - For Google Cloud status check
az) - For Azure status check
Make sure these CLIs are installed and properly configured on your system. The extension will automatically detect them in standard installation paths.
When working on cloud-agnostic projects, especially with tools like Terraform for infrastructure deployment, this extension helps you avoid failed builds due to authentication issues. Instead of discovering halfway through a deployment that you're not logged in to a particular cloud provider, you can:
This simple pre-check saves time and frustration, particularly when switching between different cloud environments or when credentials have time-based expirations.
The extension checks your cloud CLI login status by running the following commands:
aws sts get-caller-identity
gcloud auth list --filter=status:ACTIVE --format=value(account)
az account show
Results are displayed in a simple list interface that updates in real-time.