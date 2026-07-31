A Windows-only Raycast extension for visually managing and switching the Windows
hosts file — no more manually editing
C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\hosts and flushing DNS by hand.
ipconfig /flushdns) automatically after every change.
localhost) stay intact.
Everything below is already working in the current build:
profiles.json.
IP hostname [# comment] mappings, edited in a single
Form.TextArea.
localhost) are preserved.
platforms: ["Windows"]; all user-facing strings are in English.
Profiles are stored as the single source of truth in
profiles.json under Raycast's support directory. The hosts file is derived from that configuration: wHost injects a block delimited by
# === wHost managed start ===
# === wHost managed end ===
and rewrites it on every change. Enabled profiles are written as live mapping lines; disabled profiles are written as commented lines.
Note: Writing to the hosts file requires administrator privileges. wHost tries a direct write first, and falls back to a one-time UAC prompt (elevated PowerShell) only when needed. Running Raycast as administrator removes the prompt entirely.
|Action
|Description
|New Profile
|Create a group of host mappings
|Enable / Disable Profile
|Toggle a profile's mappings in the hosts file
|Edit Profile
|Change the name or mappings
|Delete Profile
|Remove the profile and its mappings
|Copy Hosts Snippet
|Copy the raw mapping lines to the clipboard
|Flush DNS
|Manually run
ipconfig /flushdns
|Open Hosts File
|Reveal the hosts file in your file manager