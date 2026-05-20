Manage your ZenMux subscription quota, Pay As You Go credit balance, account links, and AI-assisted ZenMux questions from Raycast.
ZenMux is an LLM API aggregation platform that provides unified access to models from providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, and more. It supports multiple API protocols, model routing, provider fallback, request logs, usage analytics, and both subscription and pay-as-you-go billing.
Standard ZenMux API keys are not accepted by the account endpoints. This extension requires a Platform API key because it reads subscription and PAYG account data.
This extension includes AI tools that let Raycast AI answer questions about your current ZenMux account data and search curated ZenMux documentation. In Raycast AI, mention this extension and ask questions such as:
How much 5-hour quota do I have left?
What does PAYG balance mean?
When does my 7-day quota reset?
How do I configure Cursor with ZenMux?
How does provider routing work?
Which API endpoint should I use for Anthropic Messages?
Raycast AI features may require Raycast Pro access and are currently unavailable on Raycast for Windows. On Windows, use the account commands and links; AI chat tools are available on macOS only.