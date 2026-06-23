Delphitools

Run local design and text utilities from delphitools in Raycast.

Commands

Encode Text

Decode Text

Hash Text

Check Contrast

Generate Color Harmony

Palette Generator

Simulate Color Blindness

Simulate Color Blindness (Image)

Generate Barcode

QR Code Generator

QR Code Generator vCard

Trim Transparent Edges

Convert Images

Favicon Generator

Social Media Cropper

Seamless Scroll Generator

Image Splitter

Print Imposer

Matte Generator

Meta Tag Generator

Add Noise to Images

Watermarker

Generate Tailwind Shades

Compute Line Height

Paper Sizes

Font File Explorer

Transliterate to Shavian

Regex Tester

PDF Preflight

Image Tracer

SVG Optimiser

Zine Imposer

Background Remover

Setup

This extension uses the local delphitools CLI. Install it before running commands that call delphitools:

cargo install delphitools-cli

Requirements

Raycast

Rust and Cargo, used to install the local delphitools CLI

Notes

All processing runs locally through the CLI. Generated previews are temporary local files and do not require a web server.