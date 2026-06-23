Delphitools
Run local design and text utilities from delphitools in Raycast.
Commands
- Encode Text
- Decode Text
- Hash Text
- Check Contrast
- Generate Color Harmony
- Palette Generator
- Simulate Color Blindness
- Simulate Color Blindness (Image)
- Generate Barcode
- QR Code Generator
- QR Code Generator vCard
- Trim Transparent Edges
- Convert Images
- Favicon Generator
- Social Media Cropper
- Seamless Scroll Generator
- Image Splitter
- Print Imposer
- Matte Generator
- Meta Tag Generator
- Add Noise to Images
- Watermarker
- Generate Tailwind Shades
- Compute Line Height
- Paper Sizes
- Font File Explorer
- Transliterate to Shavian
- Regex Tester
- PDF Preflight
- Image Tracer
- SVG Optimiser
- Zine Imposer
- Background Remover
Setup
This extension uses the local
delphitools CLI. Install it before running commands that call delphitools:
cargo install delphitools-cli
Requirements
- Raycast
- Rust and Cargo, used to install the local
delphitools CLI
Notes
All processing runs locally through the CLI. Generated previews are temporary local files and do not require a web server.