Danbooru

Search the anime image board Danbooru!

Why are API keys needed?

All Danbooru API requests must be authenticated. Therefore, in order to use the extension, please go to Danbooru -> My Account -> API Key -> create an API key with at least the permissions posts:index , posts:show , and posts:show_seq . Then enter it along with your username in the extension preferences, or in the popup that opens on first launch of the extension.

Features

Search for images

Filter by tags

View image details

Usage

Obtain an API key from Danbooru. Configure the extension with your API key. Start searching for images!

For more information, visit the Danbooru website.