Scrycast

Search Magic: The Gathering cards using Scryfall's powerful syntax, right from Raycast.

Commands

Search Cards

Search the full Scryfall card database. Supports all Scryfall syntax — type a card name or use filters like t:creature c:red cmc<=3 .

Cards you own are marked with ✅ (exact printing) or ☑️ (different printing) if you've imported your collection.

Actions on a card:

Enter — Show card details (image, oracle text, mana cost, type, flavor text)

— Show card details (image, oracle text, mana cost, type, flavor text) ⌘↵ — Open in Scryfall

— Open in Scryfall ⌘⌃↵ — Open in EDHRec

— Open in EDHRec ⌘C — Copy card name

— Copy card name ⌘⇧C — Copy card image

— Copy card image ⌘B — Bookmark / Remove from Bookmarks

— Bookmark / Remove from Bookmarks ⌘T — Open in Scryfall Tagger

— Open in Scryfall Tagger ⌘⇧T — Show tags (oracle tags and art tags from Scryfall Tagger)

— Show tags (oracle tags and art tags from Scryfall Tagger) ⌘P — View all prints

— View all prints ⌘⇧S — Select card (for multi-select)

Multi-select: Select multiple cards with ⌘⇧S, then copy all names or open a combined Scryfall search.

Sort: Use the dropdown to sort results by name, EDHRec rank, or price.

Bookmarked Cards

Browse cards you've bookmarked from Search Cards. All the same actions are available.

Search My Collection

Import your ManaBox collection as a CSV and browse or search it within Raycast.

To import: In ManaBox, tap ··· → Export → CSV, then select the file in Raycast.

Browsing: Shows your 75 most expensive cards by default. Search to find any specific card.

Actions:

⌘⇧I — Import a new CSV

— Import a new CSV ⌘⇧D — Clear collection

Tags

The tags view pulls oracle tags and art tags from Scryfall Tagger. Press Enter on any tag to search for other cards with that tag inside Raycast, or ⌘↵ to open the search on Scryfall.

No Setup Required

Scrycast uses the public Scryfall API — no API key or account needed.