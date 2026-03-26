Search Magic: The Gathering cards using Scryfall's powerful syntax, right from Raycast.
Search the full Scryfall card database. Supports all Scryfall syntax — type a card name or use filters like
t:creature c:red cmc<=3.
Cards you own are marked with ✅ (exact printing) or ☑️ (different printing) if you've imported your collection.
Actions on a card:
Multi-select: Select multiple cards with ⌘⇧S, then copy all names or open a combined Scryfall search.
Sort: Use the dropdown to sort results by name, EDHRec rank, or price.
Browse cards you've bookmarked from Search Cards. All the same actions are available.
Import your ManaBox collection as a CSV and browse or search it within Raycast.
To import: In ManaBox, tap ··· → Export → CSV, then select the file in Raycast.
Browsing: Shows your 75 most expensive cards by default. Search to find any specific card.
Actions:
The tags view pulls oracle tags and art tags from Scryfall Tagger. Press Enter on any tag to search for other cards with that tag inside Raycast, or ⌘↵ to open the search on Scryfall.
Scrycast uses the public Scryfall API — no API key or account needed.