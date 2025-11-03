Agent Client Protocol

Connect to AI agents via Agent Client Protocol for coding assistance directly from Raycast.

Setup

1. Install an ACP-compatible agent

This extension works with any agent that supports the Agent Client Protocol:

Claude Code - Anthropic's official CLI (recommended)

- Anthropic's official CLI (recommended) Gemini CLI - Google's AI assistant

- Google's AI assistant Custom agents - Any tool implementing the ACP specification

Follow the installation instructions from the agent's official documentation.

2. Configure the agent in Raycast

Open Configure Agents command Select a built-in agent or create a custom configuration Fill in the required fields: Command : Path to the agent binary (e.g., claude-code-acp )

: Path to the agent binary (e.g., ) Arguments : Any required arguments (e.g., --experimental-acp for Gemini)

: Any required arguments (e.g., for Gemini) Environment Variables : API keys and other variables in JSON format

: API keys and other variables in JSON format Additional PATH: Add directories to PATH if needed

3. Start chatting

Use the Ask AI Agent command to start a conversation.

Troubleshooting

Exit code 127: The agent binary cannot be found.

Use the absolute path to the binary in the Command field

field Or add the binary's directory to Additional PATH

Connection issues: Enable logging in extension preferences to debug.

Commands