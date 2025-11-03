Agent Client Protocol
Connect to AI agents via Agent Client Protocol for coding assistance directly from Raycast.
Setup
1. Install an ACP-compatible agent
This extension works with any agent that supports the Agent Client Protocol:
Follow the installation instructions from the agent's official documentation.
2. Configure the agent in Raycast
- Open Configure Agents command
- Select a built-in agent or create a custom configuration
- Fill in the required fields:
- Command: Path to the agent binary (e.g.,
claude-code-acp)
- Arguments: Any required arguments (e.g.,
--experimental-acp for Gemini)
- Environment Variables: API keys and other variables in JSON format
- Additional PATH: Add directories to PATH if needed
3. Start chatting
Use the Ask AI Agent command to start a conversation.
Troubleshooting
Exit code 127: The agent binary cannot be found.
- Use the absolute path to the binary in the Command field
- Or add the binary's directory to Additional PATH
Connection issues: Enable logging in extension preferences to debug.
Commands
- Ask AI Agent - Start a new conversation
- View Conversations - Browse past conversations
- Configure Agents - Manage agent configurations