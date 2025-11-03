StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Agent Client Protocol

Connect to AI agents via Agent Client Protocol for coding assistance
AvatarYukai Huang
New
Install Extension
Overview

Agent Client Protocol

Connect to AI agents via Agent Client Protocol for coding assistance directly from Raycast.

Setup

1. Install an ACP-compatible agent

This extension works with any agent that supports the Agent Client Protocol:

Follow the installation instructions from the agent's official documentation.

2. Configure the agent in Raycast

  1. Open Configure Agents command
  2. Select a built-in agent or create a custom configuration
  3. Fill in the required fields:
    • Command: Path to the agent binary (e.g., claude-code-acp)
    • Arguments: Any required arguments (e.g., --experimental-acp for Gemini)
    • Environment Variables: API keys and other variables in JSON format
    • Additional PATH: Add directories to PATH if needed

3. Start chatting

Use the Ask AI Agent command to start a conversation.

Troubleshooting

Exit code 127: The agent binary cannot be found.

  • Use the absolute path to the binary in the Command field
  • Or add the binary's directory to Additional PATH

Connection issues: Enable logging in extension preferences to debug.

Commands

  • Ask AI Agent - Start a new conversation
  • View Conversations - Browse past conversations
  • Configure Agents - Manage agent configurations
Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Claude logo

Claude

Interact with Anthropic's Claude API directly from Raycast

Iconify — Search Icons logo

Iconify — Search Icons

Search icons via Iconify

SSH Connection Manager logo

SSH Connection Manager

Quickly connect and manage multiple SSH connections

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
ManifestoCustomersCareersTerms of ServicePrivacy PolicyDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesAmbassadorsSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.