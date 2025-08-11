Save Link
Save a link into a file for later reference and organization.
Features
- Quick Link Saving: Instantly save any URL with a custom title
- Custom File Name: Choose how your saved links are named
- Create Link File from both Clipboard and Active Tab: Save links directly from your clipboard or the currently active tab
- Clean Up Cache: Automatically remove old or unused link files
What is a .webloc file?
.webloc is a macOS Internet shortcut (bookmark) file. It’s a tiny XML property list that stores a single URL.
- Double‑click to open the link in your default browser
- Drag into Finder, the Dock, or project folders
- Rename freely — the destination URL is stored inside the file
- Sync‑friendly via iCloud Drive, Dropbox, etc.
This extension creates .webloc files so you can keep links alongside your files and projects.
Installation
- Install from the Raycast Store
- Grant necessary file system permissions when prompted
- Enjoy!
Usage
You may find a showcase video in this PR.
Where are files saved?
- Files are created in a cache folder:
~/Library/Caches/com.raycast.save-link
- The newest file is copied to your clipboard so you can paste or drag it anywhere
- Up to 20 recent files are kept; older ones are cleaned automatically
- Use the “Open Save Folder” command to access the cache
Required Permissions
- File System Access: Required to save links to your chosen directory
- Clipboard Access: Optional, for automatically detecting URLs from clipboard
Commands
-
Save Link - Save a new link with custom title and format
-
Save Link from Clipboard - Quick save URL from clipboard
-
Open Save Folder - Navigate to your cached links directory