Get the current browser tab URL and generate a webloc file, then copy it to clipboard.
AvatarWei GENG
New
Overview

Save a link into a file for later reference and organization.

Features

  • Quick Link Saving: Instantly save any URL with a custom title
  • Custom File Name: Choose how your saved links are named
  • Create Link File from both Clipboard and Active Tab: Save links directly from your clipboard or the currently active tab
  • Clean Up Cache: Automatically remove old or unused link files

What is a .webloc file?

.webloc is a macOS Internet shortcut (bookmark) file. It’s a tiny XML property list that stores a single URL.

  • Double‑click to open the link in your default browser
  • Drag into Finder, the Dock, or project folders
  • Rename freely — the destination URL is stored inside the file
  • Sync‑friendly via iCloud Drive, Dropbox, etc.

This extension creates .webloc files so you can keep links alongside your files and projects.

Installation

  1. Install from the Raycast Store
  2. Grant necessary file system permissions when prompted
  3. Enjoy!

Usage

You may find a showcase video in this PR.

Where are files saved?

  • Files are created in a cache folder: ~/Library/Caches/com.raycast.save-link
  • The newest file is copied to your clipboard so you can paste or drag it anywhere
  • Up to 20 recent files are kept; older ones are cleaned automatically
  • Use the “Open Save Folder” command to access the cache

Required Permissions

  • File System Access: Required to save links to your chosen directory
  • Clipboard Access: Optional, for automatically detecting URLs from clipboard

Commands

  • Save Link - Save a new link with custom title and format
  • Save Link from Clipboard - Quick save URL from clipboard
  • Open Save Folder - Navigate to your cached links directory
