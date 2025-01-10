DeepSeek LLM is a powerful yet cheap LLM. DeepSeeker is a Raycast extension that allows you to perform one-shot actions with DeepSeek using Raycast.
While ChatGPT Quick Actions is built for ChatGPT, DeepSeeker is built for DeepSeek. For now, it tries to obey
Multiple Simple phylosophy. In the future, it tries to provide
more flexibility for individual various needs.
sk-37cd5***********************ac74. Paste it in the
DEEPSEEK_API_KEY environment variable in Raycast Settings.
Custom API Endpoint is optional. Only if you want to use a custom API endpoint such as ChatGPT's API. Leave it empty if you want to use the default DeepSeek API endpoint.
deepseek-chat as the global preferred model. You can also customize the preferred model for each command.(For now, DeepSeeker only has one model)
Enjoy using DeepSeeker! 🚀
This extension is built highly inspired by ChatGPT Quick Actions by Alan Chen.