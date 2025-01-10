StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Extension Icon

Deepseek Quick Actions

Performs one-shot actions with DeepSeek and more
AvatarWei GENG
New
Install Extension
Overview

DeepSeeker - DeepSeek Quick Actions

DeepSeek LLM is a powerful yet cheap LLM. DeepSeeker is a Raycast extension that allows you to perform one-shot actions with DeepSeek using Raycast.

While ChatGPT Quick Actions is built for ChatGPT, DeepSeeker is built for DeepSeek. For now, it tries to obey Multiple Simple phylosophy. In the future, it tries to provide more flexibility for individual various needs.

Setup

  1. Get your DeepSeek API key from DeepSeek API. It's like sk-37cd5***********************ac74. Paste it in the DEEPSEEK_API_KEY environment variable in Raycast Settings.
  2. The Custom API Endpoint is optional. Only if you want to use a custom API endpoint such as ChatGPT's API. Leave it empty if you want to use the default DeepSeek API endpoint.
  3. Choose deepseek-chat as the global preferred model. You can also customize the preferred model for each command.(For now, DeepSeeker only has one model)

Enjoy using DeepSeeker! 🚀

Features

  • 🚀 Results Stream in real time
  • ⌘ Supports custom keybinding for each action
  • 📄 Custom prompt for each action
  • Set token price in settings
  • Fix notes
  • 📦 More flexibility for personal needs
    • Prompt zoo
    • Choose proopt when running the command
  • 💬 Conversation Chat mode
  • ➕More models support
    • Gemini
    • ChatGPT

This extension is built highly inspired by ChatGPT Quick Actions by Alan Chen.

Categories
ProductivityDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
