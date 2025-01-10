DeepSeeker - DeepSeek Quick Actions

DeepSeek LLM is a powerful yet cheap LLM. DeepSeeker is a Raycast extension that allows you to perform one-shot actions with DeepSeek using Raycast.

While ChatGPT Quick Actions is built for ChatGPT, DeepSeeker is built for DeepSeek. For now, it tries to obey Multiple Simple phylosophy. In the future, it tries to provide more flexibility for individual various needs.

Setup

Get your DeepSeek API key from DeepSeek API. It's like sk-37cd5***********************ac74 . Paste it in the DEEPSEEK_API_KEY environment variable in Raycast Settings. The Custom API Endpoint is optional. Only if you want to use a custom API endpoint such as ChatGPT's API. Leave it empty if you want to use the default DeepSeek API endpoint. Choose deepseek-chat as the global preferred model. You can also customize the preferred model for each command.(For now, DeepSeeker only has one model)

Enjoy using DeepSeeker! 🚀

Features

🚀 Results Stream in real time

🚀 Results Stream in real time ⌘ Supports custom keybinding for each action

⌘ Supports custom keybinding for each action 📄 Custom prompt for each action

📄 Custom prompt for each action Set token price in settings

Set token price in settings Fix notes

Fix notes 📦 More flexibility for personal needs Prompt zoo Choose proopt when running the command

📦 More flexibility for personal needs 💬 Conversation Chat mode

💬 Conversation Chat mode ➕More models support Gemini ChatGPT

➕More models support