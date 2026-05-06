Check for available updates of your installed macOS apps. Scans three sources:
- Sparkle — Reads
SUFeedURL from each app's
Info.plist and checks the appcast feed for newer versions
- Homebrew Cask — Runs
brew outdated --cask to find cask-installed apps with updates
- Mac App Store — Runs
mas outdated to find App Store apps with updates (requires mas)
Commands
- Check Updates — Scan all installed apps and list those with available updates. For Homebrew apps, you can run
brew upgrade directly from the action panel
- Updates Menu Bar — Persistent menu bar icon showing the number of available updates, refreshes every hour
- Brew Maintenance — Daily automated Homebrew maintenance (update, upgrade, doctor, cleanup) with results shown in the menu bar
- Doctor Advice — AI-powered explanations and fix suggestions for
brew doctor warnings (requires Raycast Pro)
Features
- Shows app icon, name, current version, and available version
- Groups results by source (Sparkle, Homebrew, App Store)
- Run
brew upgrade --cask directly from the action panel
- Menu bar icon with update count badge and quick access to outdated apps
- Daily Brew Maintenance with configurable steps and visual report
- AI-powered Doctor Advice: explains each
brew doctor warning, rates severity, suggests fix commands, and provides a summary with all commands grouped for easy copy
- Automatic progress indicator during Sparkle feed scanning
Brew Maintenance
The Brew Maintenance command runs automatically once per day and shows the results in the menu bar:
- Color-coded status icon (green = all good, yellow = doctor warnings, red = errors)
- Detailed report: which steps ran, what was upgraded, doctor warnings, timing
- "Run Now" action to force an immediate run
- Fully configurable via command preferences:
-
brew update — update formulae index (default: on)
-
brew upgrade — upgrade formulae (default: on)
-
brew upgrade --cask — upgrade GUI apps (default: off)
-
brew doctor — check for issues (default: on)
-
brew cleanup — remove old versions (default: off)
Requirements
- Homebrew (optional) — for Homebrew Cask update detection and Brew Maintenance
- mas (optional) — for Mac App Store update detection (
brew install mas)
- Raycast Pro (optional) — required for the AI-powered Doctor Advice command
The extension works even without Homebrew or mas installed — it will simply skip those sources and show a guided prompt to install them.