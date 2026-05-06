App Updates

Check for available updates of your installed macOS apps. Scans three sources:

Sparkle — Reads SUFeedURL from each app's Info.plist and checks the appcast feed for newer versions

— Reads from each app's and checks the appcast feed for newer versions Homebrew Cask — Runs brew outdated --cask to find cask-installed apps with updates

— Runs to find cask-installed apps with updates Mac App Store — Runs mas outdated to find App Store apps with updates (requires mas)

Commands

Check Updates — Scan all installed apps and list those with available updates. For Homebrew apps, you can run brew upgrade directly from the action panel

— Scan all installed apps and list those with available updates. For Homebrew apps, you can run directly from the action panel Updates Menu Bar — Persistent menu bar icon showing the number of available updates, refreshes every hour

— Persistent menu bar icon showing the number of available updates, refreshes every hour Brew Maintenance — Daily automated Homebrew maintenance (update, upgrade, doctor, cleanup) with results shown in the menu bar

— Daily automated Homebrew maintenance (update, upgrade, doctor, cleanup) with results shown in the menu bar Doctor Advice — AI-powered explanations and fix suggestions for brew doctor warnings (requires Raycast Pro)

Features

Shows app icon, name, current version, and available version

Groups results by source (Sparkle, Homebrew, App Store)

Run brew upgrade --cask directly from the action panel

directly from the action panel Menu bar icon with update count badge and quick access to outdated apps

Daily Brew Maintenance with configurable steps and visual report

AI-powered Doctor Advice: explains each brew doctor warning, rates severity, suggests fix commands, and provides a summary with all commands grouped for easy copy

warning, rates severity, suggests fix commands, and provides a summary with all commands grouped for easy copy Automatic progress indicator during Sparkle feed scanning

Brew Maintenance

The Brew Maintenance command runs automatically once per day and shows the results in the menu bar:

Color-coded status icon (green = all good, yellow = doctor warnings, red = errors)

Detailed report: which steps ran, what was upgraded, doctor warnings, timing

"Run Now" action to force an immediate run

Fully configurable via command preferences: brew update — update formulae index (default: on) brew upgrade — upgrade formulae (default: on) brew upgrade --cask — upgrade GUI apps (default: off) brew doctor — check for issues (default: on) brew cleanup — remove old versions (default: off)



Requirements

Homebrew (optional) — for Homebrew Cask update detection and Brew Maintenance

(optional) — for Homebrew Cask update detection and Brew Maintenance mas (optional) — for Mac App Store update detection ( brew install mas )

(optional) — for Mac App Store update detection ( ) Raycast Pro (optional) — required for the AI-powered Doctor Advice command

The extension works even without Homebrew or mas installed — it will simply skip those sources and show a guided prompt to install them.