✨ Features
💳 Banking
- View accounts & balances
- Browse transaction history
- Spending insights & analytics
- Request statements (PDF/CSV/MT940)*
*Statements are generated by bunq and available in the app
💸 Payments
- Send to IBAN, email, or phone
- Scheduled & recurring payments
- Draft payments for approval
- Batch payments via CSV
🎴 Cards
- Manage physical & virtual cards
- Freeze/unfreeze instantly
- Generate secure CVC2 codes
- View card transactions
📥 Receive Money
- Request payments
- Create bunq.me links
- Respond to incoming requests
- Track pending requests
🌟 Additional Features
|🌳 Environmental Impact
|Track trees planted through your bunq usage
|🔗 Account Sharing
|Manage shared account access
|🌍 International Transfers
|Send money abroad via Wise integration
|📊 Auto-Allocation
|Set up automatic payment rules
|🔔 Webhooks
|Configure notification filters
|📱 Device Management
|View and manage API devices
🚀 Getting Started
Prerequisites
- Raycast installed
- A bunq account (Personal or Business)
- bunq API key
Step 1: Get Your API Key 🔑
bunq app → Profile → Security & Settings → Developers → API Keys
- Open the bunq app on your phone
- Navigate to Profile → Security & Settings
- Select Developers → API Keys
- Tap Create API Key and copy it
💡 Tip: Keep your API key secure - treat it like a password!
Step 2: Configure the Extension ⚙️
- Open Raycast and search for "bunq"
- Open any bunq command
- Enter your API key when prompted
- Select your environment:
- 🏭 Production - Real banking
- 🧪 Sandbox - Testing only
Step 3: Start Using! 🎉
The extension automatically handles:
- ✅ RSA keypair generation
- ✅ Device registration
- ✅ Session management
- ✅ Token refresh
📖 Usage
Main Commands
|🏦 Accounts
|View accounts, transactions & insights
|💳 Cards
|Manage cards & generate CVC2
|💸 Send Money
|Payments, drafts & batches
|📥 Receive Money
|Requests & bunq.me links
|👤 Profile
|View profile & tree progress
|📄 Invoices
|View bunq invoices
⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts
⌘ + C
|Copy IBAN / amount / data
⌘ + I
|Open spending insights
⌘ + E
|Request statement
⌘ + V
|View CVC2 code
⌘ + R
|Refresh data
⌘ + ⇧ + R
|Reset connection
🔒 Security
Your security is our priority. Here's how we protect your data:
|🔐 API Key Storage
|Encrypted in Raycast preferences
|🗝️ Session Tokens
|Stored in secure LocalStorage
|✍️ Request Signing
|RSA-SHA256 signatures on all requests
|🔒 Transport
|HTTPS/TLS for all communications
|⏱️ CVC2 Codes
|Auto-expire for security
📡 API Coverage
Click to expand full API coverage
✅ Fully Implemented
Accounts & Users
- User management & profiles
- Monetary accounts (list, details, statements)
- Daily spending limits
- Spending insights
Payments
- Create & list payments
- Payment batches
- Draft payments (create, list, update)
- Scheduled payments (create, list, cancel)
- Payment notes & attachments
Requests & bunq.me
- Request inquiries (outgoing)
- Request responses (incoming - pay/reject)
- bunq.me tabs (create, list, close)
Cards
- List cards & details
- Update status (freeze/unfreeze)
- Generate CVC2 codes
- Mastercard transaction history
Other
- Direct debit whitelist (SEPA SDD)
- Customer statements (request generation)
- Annual overview exports
- Invoices & billing
- Tree progress tracking
- Device management
- Notification filters (webhooks)
- Wise international transfers
- Account sharing invites
- Events feed
- Auto-allocation rules
- Transaction categorization
- Bank switch service
- IP whitelist management
🔧 Troubleshooting
❌ "Session expired" errors
The extension auto-refreshes sessions, but if errors persist:
- Press
⌘ + ⇧ + R to Reset Connection
- This clears credentials and re-authenticates
- Re-enter your API key if prompted
❌ "API Error" messages
- ✓ Verify your API key is valid in the bunq app
- ✓ Check you're using the correct environment
- ✓ Sandbox keys ≠ Production keys (and vice versa)
❌ Cards not showing
- Cards require API key access to linked accounts
- Joint account cards need appropriate permissions
- Check card visibility settings in the bunq app
🤝 Contributing
Contributions are welcome! This extension is part of the Raycast Extensions repository.
- Fork the repository
- Create your feature branch
- Make your changes
- Submit a pull request
📄 License
MIT License - see LICENSE for details.
Made with 💚 for the bunq & Raycast communities