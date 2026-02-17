bunq for Raycast

🏦 The complete bunq banking experience, right from your launcher

Features • Getting Started • Usage • Security • Troubleshooting

✨ Features

💳 Banking View accounts & balances

Browse transaction history

Spending insights & analytics

Request statements (PDF/CSV/MT940)* *Statements are generated by bunq and available in the app 💸 Payments Send to IBAN, email, or phone

Scheduled & recurring payments

Draft payments for approval

Batch payments via CSV 🎴 Cards Manage physical & virtual cards

Freeze/unfreeze instantly

Generate secure CVC2 codes

View card transactions 📥 Receive Money Request payments

Create bunq.me links

Respond to incoming requests

Track pending requests

🌟 Additional Features

Feature Description 🌳 Environmental Impact Track trees planted through your bunq usage 🔗 Account Sharing Manage shared account access 🌍 International Transfers Send money abroad via Wise integration 📊 Auto-Allocation Set up automatic payment rules 🔔 Webhooks Configure notification filters 📱 Device Management View and manage API devices

🚀 Getting Started

Prerequisites

Raycast installed

A bunq account (Personal or Business)

bunq API key

Step 1: Get Your API Key 🔑

bunq app → Profile → Security & Settings → Developers → API Keys

Open the bunq app on your phone Navigate to Profile → Security & Settings Select Developers → API Keys Tap Create API Key and copy it

💡 Tip: Keep your API key secure - treat it like a password!

Step 2: Configure the Extension ⚙️

Open Raycast and search for "bunq" Open any bunq command Enter your API key when prompted Select your environment: 🏭 Production - Real banking

- Real banking 🧪 Sandbox - Testing only

Step 3: Start Using! 🎉

The extension automatically handles:

✅ RSA keypair generation

✅ Device registration

✅ Session management

✅ Token refresh

📖 Usage

Main Commands

Command Description Shortcut 🏦 Accounts View accounts, transactions & insights - 💳 Cards Manage cards & generate CVC2 - 💸 Send Money Payments, drafts & batches - 📥 Receive Money Requests & bunq.me links - 👤 Profile View profile & tree progress - 📄 Invoices View bunq invoices -

⌨️ Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcut Action ⌘ + C Copy IBAN / amount / data ⌘ + I Open spending insights ⌘ + E Request statement ⌘ + V View CVC2 code ⌘ + R Refresh data ⌘ + ⇧ + R Reset connection

🔒 Security

Your security is our priority. Here's how we protect your data:

Layer Protection 🔐 API Key Storage Encrypted in Raycast preferences 🗝️ Session Tokens Stored in secure LocalStorage ✍️ Request Signing RSA-SHA256 signatures on all requests 🔒 Transport HTTPS/TLS for all communications ⏱️ CVC2 Codes Auto-expire for security

📡 API Coverage

Click to expand full API coverage ✅ Fully Implemented Accounts & Users User management & profiles

Monetary accounts (list, details, statements)

Daily spending limits

Spending insights Payments Create & list payments

Payment batches

Draft payments (create, list, update)

Scheduled payments (create, list, cancel)

Payment notes & attachments Requests & bunq.me Request inquiries (outgoing)

Request responses (incoming - pay/reject)

bunq.me tabs (create, list, close) Cards List cards & details

Update status (freeze/unfreeze)

Generate CVC2 codes

Mastercard transaction history Other Direct debit whitelist (SEPA SDD)

Customer statements (request generation)

Annual overview exports

Invoices & billing

Tree progress tracking

Device management

Notification filters (webhooks)

Wise international transfers

Account sharing invites

Events feed

Auto-allocation rules

Transaction categorization

Bank switch service

IP whitelist management

🔧 Troubleshooting

❌ "Session expired" errors The extension auto-refreshes sessions, but if errors persist: Press ⌘ + ⇧ + R to Reset Connection This clears credentials and re-authenticates Re-enter your API key if prompted

❌ "API Error" messages ✓ Verify your API key is valid in the bunq app

✓ Check you're using the correct environment

✓ Sandbox keys ≠ Production keys (and vice versa)

❌ Cards not showing Cards require API key access to linked accounts

Joint account cards need appropriate permissions

Check card visibility settings in the bunq app

🤝 Contributing

Contributions are welcome! This extension is part of the Raycast Extensions repository.

Fork the repository Create your feature branch Make your changes Submit a pull request

📄 License

MIT License - see LICENSE for details.

Made with 💚 for the bunq & Raycast communities